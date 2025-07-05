A Covid variant that is now the most common in Britain is being monitored by the World Health Organization - as it has led to a rise in hospitalisations elsewhere in the world.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strain XFG, which is also known as Stratus, is thought to a be mutation between two strains of Covid-19.

The WHO has designated it an official SARS-CoV-2 variant, and says there are “increasing proportions globally”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Health Organization said: “Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by XFG is evaluated as low at the global level. Currently approved Covid-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease.

“Several countries in the South-East Asia Region have reported a simultaneous rise in new cases and hospitalisations, where XFG has been widely detected. Current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness or deaths than other variants in circulation.”

It concluded: “XFG is growing rapidly compared to co-circulating variants globally. However, XFG exhibits only marginal additional immune evasio. While there are reported increases in cases and hospitalizations in some of the South-East Asia Region countries, which has the highest proportion of XFG, there are no reports to suggest that the associated disease severity is higher as compared to other circulating variants. The available evidence on XFG does not suggest additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendent lineages.”

Harley Street GP and founder of the Hannah London Clinic Dr Kaywaan Khan, told Cosmopolitan UK: “Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations. Despite this, it is important to mention that Stratus seems to be no worse than earlier Omicron variants in terms of illness, hospitalisations, or deaths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the symptoms of stratus Covid?

The XFG strain brings with it the usual flu-like symptoms of general unwellness, a temperature, a cough, and a loss of taste or smell.

But there is a new symptom with Stratus.

Dr Khan said: “One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a scratchy or raspy voice. Though the symptoms manifest differently and vary from person to person, the symptoms of Stratus tend to be mild to moderate. Regardless of whether the symptoms mimic a cold or flu, testing continues to be the critical step in eliminating the possibility of a coronavirus infection.”