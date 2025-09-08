New data shows patients recover faster from surgery when they have something to aim for – and show-jumper Paula, 63, from Hampshire agrees

Paula is back to showjumping after knee replacement at a Southampton hospital

Hampshire horse-breeder and show jumper, Paula Johnson, 63 from Liss, feared her riding days might be over after years of knee problems. Just 18 months after NHS knee surgery she has personally thanked a local hospital for getting her competitive show jumping career on track and says having a focused goal has aided her recovery.

Paula says her life has transformed since her total knee replacement and says she felt recovered enough to get back in the show jumping ring just two and a half months after her surgery at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton.

The hospital group – which treats both NHS and private patients - actively works with patients to agree recovery goals at the outset to help them get back to what they love sooner. In Paula’s case this was being able to ride a horse again as quickly as possible.

“I had a riding accident 29 years ago which injured my right knee,” says Paula. “The injury damaged my ACL but at the time I didn’t get an MRI or have it properly diagnosed. Over the years I’ve had five operations to try to clean up the knee, including several arthroscopies, but working every day with horses wore the cartilage down completely. Eighteen months ago, I could hardly walk, couldn’t ride, and the pain was threatening my livelihood.”

Paula is feeling back to her best after knee surgery

After being referred by her GP, Paula saw a physio who told her the knee was completely worn and needed replacing - and recommended Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton, as the best place to go locally.

“I feel so lucky as I was booked in for my NHS op just three months after referral,” she says.

From the outset, Paula had one clear motivation: getting back on a horse. “I was terrified of having surgery as I thought it might put a stop to my work and my ability to ride - but it’s done the opposite. My consultants, Mr Andrew Flood and Mr Graham Hill were fantastic. I’ve had a lot of operations over the years but can honestly say this was like no other. All the staff were exceptional and everything ran like clockwork.”

Paula’s determination paid off. “I was back on a horse within two months of surgery and back in the show jumping ring after two and a half months. My husband was concerned at the time, but I felt brilliant. Before, I’d have been worried with each jump and braced myself for the pain on landing, but this time I felt nothing - I could just focus on my performance. It was fantastic.”

Riding high - Paula chose a hospital with a shorter waiting list for knee surgery

The hospital group - with 12 hospitals and surgical centres across the country – claims identifying a personal recovery goal before surgery, such as returning to hobbies, regaining independence, or enjoying life without pain helps to keep patients focused on their recovery and can speed up the outcome. According to recent data from Practice Plus Group, eight in ten patients say these lifestyle improvements are their top motivation for surgery.

In fact, 6% of patients reported hobbies such as golf, running, or swimming as their primary reason for booking surgery, while 5% cited an upcoming holiday or wedding. Nearly half (45%) of those who chose to self-pay via its Wellsoon from Practice Plus Groupprivate healthcare service did so to “enjoy life more,” rather than wait on NHS lists.

Commenting on the research, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Andrew Flood, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton, says: “Focused goals can support a quicker surgery recovery. When pain becomes too much, the trigger of a special event - or the desire to return to what you love - can be the final motivation to seek help. We work with patients to define their goals before they even book surgery. It helps us tailor their care, and keeps them motivated during recovery.

“I always ask patients what hobbies or activities they do or have had to give up and what they are looking to get back to after the surgery. This is a very important aspect of planning their care and can even influence the choice of implants used. It’s wonderful to hear that 18-months after her surgery, Paula is feeling better than ever and competing regularly in the sport she loves.”

For Paula, that focus has transformed her life. “The riding has been great for my knee - it keeps me active, stretches the muscles, and takes my mind off it. I can also walk the dogs for miles now, and we can spend five or six days at horse shows on our feet without my knee causing any issues. The surgery is the fear of the unknown, but with hindsight, I wish I’d done it years ago. I’m very grateful to Mr Flood and the team at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton treats private and NHS patients and has shorter than average waiting times for a range of conditions including hip and knee surgery, hernia, cataracts, endoscopy, urology and colorectal surgery.

Patients who choose to go private with Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group can access surgery in as few as 4-6 weeks of seeing a consultant. NHS patients can also ask their GP for a referral to the hospital. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com for more information.