New data shows women in the southern counties avoid breast cancer checks, as local hospital invests in women’s health

Mammography Room – The new Mammography technology at Nuffield Health Wessex Hospital.

New research from Nuffield Health shows that nearly one in ten women across the South have avoided a breast cancer screening, despite finding a lump, due to anxiety and fear of discomfort.

Worryingly, 11% of women in the South East and 9% in the South West said they had found a lump or abnormality and did not seek medical support – despite the well-established benefit of early detection. Among those who have previously undergone a mammogram, 40% reported experiencing pain. A quarter (26%) cited anxiety, and nearly 15% expressed concerns about discomfort.

In response, Nuffield Health Wessex – based in Chandlers Ford - which serves NHS and private patients across Hampshire, Dorset and the southern counties, announces a major investment in its breast screening and diagnostics service.

The hospital is rolling out the latest mammography technology which is designed by women, for women - adapting to the patient for a far more comfortable experience. This innovative technology includes 3D screening, giving a clearer view while using the same low radiation dose as a 2D scan, making the experience more accurate and less invasive.

Wessex Mammo Demo – Radiology Manager Claire Fitzgerald gives a walkthrough of the Mammography machine.

Emma Pearmine - Manager at Winchester City Flyers Football Club – unveiled the new technology. She said: “Hearing the latest figures on women not coming to get checked out even when they feel a lump is crazy to hear, but is also not that shocking because a lot of people seem to put stuff off these days. Ultimately, the big thing is your health.

“My nan had breast cancer so I do check my breasts regularly and I always have done, that’s always been drummed into me since I was young. Women really do need to check.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK, with a woman diagnosed every 10 minutes. Despite the benefits of early detection, screening coverage has declined since 2019, with only 64.6% of eligible women attending an NHS screening in 2022-23.

Siobhan Laws, Breast Cancer Consultant at Nuffield Health Wessex Hospital, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Wessex Hospital has invested in women’s health and specifically in equipment to improve breast diagnosis and screening. The new research shows that fear of pain from performing a mammogram can put women off. This new equipment is better at seeing through the breast and less of a squash is required.”

Ribbon Cutting – Emma Pearmine joins Justine Duda, Nuffield Health Wessex Hospital Director and David Beresford COO for hospital to launch the new Mammography system.

Welcoming the local investment in women’s health, Justine Duda, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Wessex Hospital, said: “This investment in advanced mammography technology marks a significant step forward in women’s health. By making the screening process more comfortable and less intimidating, we hope to break down barriers that prevent women from attending.

“With the NHS under sustained pressure and waiting lists at record levels, we have the capacity and the desire to do more. This investment in our women’s health services will further enable us to work alongside our colleagues in the NHS to deal with rising waiting lists.”

The investment, announced today, is part of a broader collaboration with GE HealthCare, which will see Nuffield Health invest £200 million in the latest AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technology across its UK hospital network.