New European study reveals over half of Brits still prefer a human doctor

New research published today has revealed surprising truths about the state of health in the UK, including Brits’ attitudes to health tech.

Despite large scale investment from the Government and commitment to boosting the NHS via digital tools, we are among the least trusting nations in Europe when it comes to AI and digital health uptake.

These findings are just some of the revelations in the 2025 STADA Health Report, which has independently surveyed more than 27,000 people from 22 countries, including 2,001 aged between 18 and 99 in the UK.

The report - now in its 11th year - is published by STADA Thornton & Ross, the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare giant behind some of the biggest names in medicine and cleaning cupboards in the UK, such as Covonia®, Nizoral, Cetraben®, Hedrin®, Savlon®, and Zoflora®.

The research found over half of Brits surveyed (52 per cent) would not consider using AI for a medical consultation, with 61 per cent lacking the trust in AI’s ability to give safe medical information, and 47 per cent believing medical and psychological consultations require face-to-face interactions.

This comes just weeks after the Government’s pledge of a further £10bn of investment into the NHS’s digital transformation, as part of a wider record £29b investment from Chancellor Rachel Reeves to rebuild and modernise the NHS.

The UK ranks as the second most concerned nation when it comes to AI storing personal data, with 24 per cent of Brits expressing unease - a sentiment shared by 25 per cent of the Irish. A surprising contrast to countries like Serbia and Romania, where 44 and 46 per cent of people, respectively, are open to AI being integrated into their healthcare systems. When asked why, a quarter of Brits cited fears around potential misuse of personal data.

Despite growing up in a digital world, the youngest generation (18–24-year-olds) are among the least likely to consider AI for medical consultations, with only 38 per cent open to the idea. Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of this group also say they don’t trust AI to provide safe medical advice - higher than the 53 per cent seen among 25–34-year-olds.

In contrast, those aged 25–44 are the most open to AI in GP consultations, with 53 per cent willing to consider its use.

The research also found that the UK ranks 12th among surveyed countries for satisfaction with its healthcare system (62 per cent of Brits are satisfied); a six per cent rise on 2024 (56 per cent), suggesting Government funding is starting to pay off for patients. The UK’s 2025 satisfaction rating is four per cent higher than the global average of 58 per cent.

Regionally, trust in the NHS during serious illness is highest in London (74 per cent), the North of England (72 per cent), the South (71 per cent), and the Midlands (69 per cent). Trust levels are lower in Wales (60 per cent), Scotland (64 per cent), and Northern Ireland (67 per cent).

The report also uncovers worrying statistics about burnout, revealing that two thirds of Brits have experienced it, compared to 34 per cent globally.

In the UK, burnout tends to peak in women aged 18-24-years-old, with 56 per cent having experienced it, followed by women aged 35-44-years-old (44 per cent), both significantly higher than the global average.

British men are still experiencing higher levels of burnout than their global counterparts, with 43 per cent of 18-24-year-olds, and 36 per cent of 35-44-year-olds experiencing burnout.

Over half of the young people in the UK (51 per cent of 18-24-year-olds) report experiencing burnout, significantly higher than the global average of 31 per cent for this age group, further backing the need for the Labour Government’s recent rollout of mental health services in schools.

In contrast, fewer than one in ten over-70s say they’ve experienced burnout.

Dr Anisha Patel, GP, Author, TV doctor, bowel cancer campaigner survivor commented, “As a GP, I welcome the public trust in the NHS and rising satisfaction, but the report also highlights urgent areas where we must collectively do more especially around mental health and digital transformation.

"Burnout is one of the most pressing issues facing individuals today revealing two thirds of those in the UK have experienced this compared to 34% globally.

“These are often women juggling work, family, education, financial pressures and social expectations, yet many still struggle to access timely mental health support or even recognise the signs in themselves. I myself have suffered from burnout and as clinicians, we’re seeing more and more people at breaking point mentally, which can also impact their physical health and it’s clear that our mental health services need not only more investment, but cultural change.

“What’s striking is how stigma continues to hold us back. Despite widespread experiences of burnout, the UK still reports low levels of people taking sick leave for mental health reasons compared to other European countries. This suggests people are still suffering in silence and in 2025, that just shouldn’t be the case.”

Volker Sydow, interim general manager for STADA Thornton & Ross, added: “The findings of the STADA 2025 Health Report are eye-opening, particularly around certain age groups’ willingness to adopt AI in the healthcare system, demanding the question: will lack of trust in AI delay health equality in the UK?

“It is particularly surprising to see younger generations, who are much more tech fluent, being the most apprehensive about AI. There is a perception that due to increased understanding and fluency around technology that these ‘digital natives’ would be champions for AI adoption. Concerns around data privacy and storage are high across the board, with more needing to be done to educate the population about AI systems and safeguards that should be hardwired into our healthcare systems.

“From expansions of GP and Pharmacy services, to widening mental health access and provision, tech can play a major role in improving health outcomes for all of us. But it’s clear that the UK public want to see a careful, ethical approach with the right safeguards in place as AI gathers pace.”

The research was carried out by European market research firm Human8 Consulting between March and April this year.