New mum claims cuddling baby saved life after finding cancerous lump

Emmie Hawton-hill, 36, holding her daughter Maya Johnson

A new mum credits cuddling her baby with saving her life - when the tiny tot's embrace led her to discover a hidden cancerous lump in her breast.

Emmie Hawton-Hill lay her daughter Maya Johnson, then six months, on her chest in September and experienced a painful tenderness and itchiness on her left breast that 'didn't feel right'.

Putting it down to post-pregnancy hormones, Emmie brushed it off until she went for a smear test in March and was quizzed by the nurse if she had any breast issues.

The 36-year-old mentioned the symptoms she first experienced cradling Maya and, because she knew they can signal cancer, she was booked in for a GP appointment the following week.

Emmie Hawton-Hill, 36, cuddling her daughter Maya Johnson

During the week-long wait, a small lump emerged on Emmie's chest and after tests was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Grade III Triple Negative Breast Cancer. The hair extension business owner opted for genetic testing and discovered she also carries the deadly BRCA 1 gene.

Once her cancer treatment plan is complete in November, Emmie will undergo a double mastectomy and have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure. Now, Emmie is urging anyone with unusual symptoms to get them checked straight away.

Emmie, from Watford, Hertfordshire, said: "We moved house in September and around this time Maya was lying on my chest. "I had this tenderness but it was painful, and I thought 'oh my God that doesn't feel right'. "I had tenderness and I also had a very, very itchy breast.

"At the time I didn't think anything of it, I just thought 'it's probably just my hormones, they're still all over the place' and I put it to the back of my head.

"It was when I went to my GP and had a smear test done in March my nurse asked me if I checked my breasts often and if I had any concerns. "I mentioned the tenderness and itchiness and she said 'let's get you seen by the GP'. "Within a week of me waiting to see my GP I found a tiny lump, I couldn't believe it. "Cuddling Maya helped save my life."

Emmie was referred to the breast clinic at St Albans City Hospital in St Albans, Hertfordshire, on April 8th and had an ultrasound that confirmed there was a lump on the inner right quadrant of her left breast.

After two biopsies on the lump and also from an enlarged lymph node Emmie was told on April 16th she had Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Grade III Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

As the lump was 65mm, Emmie is undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions to shrink it before surgery and a course of radiotherapy.

Emmie, whose mum Basia Skrzypek died five months before her diagnosis, also opted for genetic testing and was given the devastating news that she carries the BRCA 1 gene.

Emmie said: "At the time I had a massive mix of emotions, I think I was more in shock because I found out I had breast cancer so quickly. "But at the same time because I had Maya to look after I was just carrying on as a mum.

"I had the genetic testing done and I was told I have the BRCA 1 mutations, which now puts me at extremely high risk of my cancer going into my right breast and my ovaries.

"I now have to have the risk-reducing surgery after my chemotherapy ends in November to have a double mastectomy and my ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. "I think that's what hit me when I was told that about the BRCA 1 confirmation.

"I think now it's made it even more real because I have to go through a major surgery and I'm still not out of the woods. "Even after the surgeries are done, I still have a risk of developing other cancers, that's what I'm so scared about.

"Everything might go great, I might go into remission, and I really hope that I do, but later down the line what if I get another cancer and how soon after will it happen? Will it happen? "I've got that constantly on my mind every single day.

"I've cried a lot and I know that I'm going to have many days to come that are very hard to get through. "Especially because I haven't got my mum here - just to be able to have a cuddle with her and her reassurance.

"I know that she would have looked after me, she would have moved in. She was such a caring mum, I'm just trying to get through every day."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family while Emmie's fiance Grant Johnson, 34, takes time off work to look after Maya and Emmie while she goes through treatment.

Emmie said: "Chemotherapy will happen until November and then they'll want to do risk-reducing surgery four weeks after, they won't want to leave it any longer. "I don't know when I'll be working again.

"Grant is planning to take time off work when I have my surgery but potentially beforehand because the chemotherapy is going on I'm finding it more and more difficult. "It's more to look after Maya as we don't have anyone who can take her off our hands even for a weekend."

Now, Emmie is sharing her story so people know to look out for any unusual symptoms and get them checked straight away. Emmie said: "My advice is if anyone has any unusual symptoms even in the way of tenderness, itchiness or feel anything under their armpit or collar bone, get it checked out. "Don't just push it aside even for a week because it can mean there's something going on."

You can donate to Emmie's GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-wifes-big-fight-with-breast-cancer

WHAT IS TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER? (Info from Macmillan)

Triple negative breast cancer is a less common type of breast cancer. About one in five breast cancers are triple negative (15 to 20%).

It is an aggressive form of cancer and can be difficult to treat as it lacks the three most common receptors of estrogen, progesterone, and HER2, which are what many treatments target.