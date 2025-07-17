New research shows summer holidays spark concern in UK teen nutrition

User (UGC) Submitted

UK teens are heading into summer planning to consume more fast food, takeaways, junk food and snacks, compared to during term time Endlessly social media scrolling, combined with snacking, is resulting in teens entering summer often with poor eating habits According to recent Government Data, UK teenagers have some of the worst dietary habits and intakes compared to other age groups, while also being consistently ranked lowest across multiple nutritional benchmarks.

As British teenagers gear up for the long summer break, a new study reveals the double whammy of unhealthy eating trends, fuelled by digital reinforcement.

The research, commissioned by new Vitabiotics Wellteen Gummies, which surveyed 1,500 British teenagers aged 13-19, and their parents, aims to drive awareness of teenage diets and nutrition this summer and highlight parents’ concerns when it comes to their children’s health.

Lure of viral trends

Nearly half (45%) of teens are consuming fast food and takeaways multiple times a week, often while scrolling TikTok or Instagram. The research shows that four in ten snack while endlessly scrolling on social media, and over half (52%) turn to platforms like TikTok for diet advice, despite rising concerns over misinformation and influencer-led trends.

The allure of viral treats to teens such as dessert charcuterie boards, giant pastries, boba tea and fried chicken, is driving poor eating patterns. Indeed, a quarter of teens said they rely on ordering food from takeaway apps on their phone, a few times a week.

Parents are worried too, with nearly a third lacking confidence in their child’s ability to maintain a balanced diet over summer, while seven in ten fear the influence of irresponsible nutritional content online. Meanwhile, a fifth said their child had already been influenced by online nutrition misinformation, and diet trends.

Tina Lond-Caulk, ‘The Nutrition Guru’ and author of Eat Well and Feel Great: The Teenager’s Guide to Nutrition & Health commented on the importance of teen health during the summer holidays: “Let’s face it - when school’s out, routines go out the window. With more time on their hands, teens often find themselves endlessly scrolling, staying up late, and grazing on quick-fix snacks that leave them running on empty. It’s no surprise that many teenagers aren’t getting the essential nutrients they need from their diet, a shortfall that can have a real impact on their energy, focus, mood, and long-term health. But with a few small, realistic tweaks, like keeping the kitchen stocked with real, nourishing foods, getting teens and parents involved in prepping healthy snacks together, and guiding choices in a supportive, non-restrictive way - parents can make a powerful difference.”

Recent government data highlights concerns

Recent government data National Diet and Nutrition Survey (NDNS 2025) highlights concerns with UK teens’ (11-18) nutrition, showing they are consuming excessive sugar and saturated fat while missing vital nutrients:

UK teenagers 11-18 years only had on average 2.8 pieces of fruit per day, versus the recommended intake of at least 5 portions daily

Teenagers aged 11-18 have double the recommended intake of sugar (10.9% for boys, 12% for girls)

Teenagers aged 11-18 (who drank 124ml/day - 606mls a day) have the highest intake of sugar-sweetened soft drinks

UK Teenagers also had one of the highest Vitamin D deficiency rates at 23%

UK Teenagers also fell below the recommended daily intake of fibre (15.4g for 11-18 vs recommended 25g)

The teenagers were the group most likely to be low on folate (12%),

29% of teen girls (11–18 years) had insufficient iodine intake. Teen girls frequently fall below the 100 µg/L adequacy threshold

A spokesperson from Vitabiotics Wellteen, said: “As the summer holidays approach, supporting teen health and wellbeing has never been more important. Our new research reveals that despite some positive habits, teens have a growing reliance on fast food and sugary snacks, leaving many teenagers missing out on essential nutrients like vitamin D, iron and iodine, which play a key role in energy, immunity and mental focus.”

UK teens have key nutrient gaps

Vitabiotics research has highlights parents’ concerns about their teen’s nutrient gaps. Nearly two-thirds were worried about fruit and vegetable consumption, 54% about insufficient vitamin D intake, 45% about iodine, 57% about fibre, and 41% about folate. Unsurprisingly, only 13% of teens know what their daily recommended intake of these key nutrients should be.

These nutrients are important in supporting health and vitality. For example, vitamin D helps to support normal function of the immune system, folate helps the body make healthy red blood cells and is found in certain foods and helps contribute to a reduction in tiredness and fatigue, and iodine contributes to normal cognitive function.

Only a fifth of teens ate iodine rich foods, such as fish, in their daily diets, and 30% ate at least three portions of fruit and vegetables every day, less than the recommended daily intake of five a day.

Summer sugar intake set to increase

Plus, with summer holidays now here, four in 10 teens expect their intake of sugary treats, such as ice cream, to increase sparking further concerns. Other poor eating habits included: 21% teens skipping meals like breakfast, 14% drinking two fizzy drinks daily and 21% snacking after 9pm.

Despite some of the more negative eating habits, a number of teens were taking steps to eat well as part of their daily diet, 26% opting for protein-rich snacks, and 36% eat home-cooked meals.

New support to safeguard the nutritional intake of teenagers

