New study links fruit drinks to increased risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Families urged to rethink their breakfast choices as new research highlights the importance of 100% fruit juice and whole fruit and warns against added sugar drinks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Study by the American Journal of Medicine finds that drinking fruit-type drinks is associated with a 15% higher risk of type 2 diabetes

Findings also highlight no association between drinking 100% fruit juice and the risk of type 2 diabetes

Eating whole fruit - containing dietary fibre and other beneficial compounds –has a protective effect against type 2 diabetes

Dr Carrie Ruxton urges families to consume 100% fruit juices and whole fruits at breakfast

Families urged to rethink their breakfast choices as new research highlights the importance of 100% fruit juice and whole fruit and warns against added sugar drinks.

A new meta-analysis of 14 cohort studies - published by the American Journal of Medicine - has revealed a significant link between the consumption of fruit drinks is associated with a 15% higher risk of type 2 diabetes. This includes juice beverages with added sugars, sweeteners, or water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findings also highlight no association between drinking 100% fruit juice and the risk of type 2 diabetes

In contrast, there is no statistically significant association between drinking 100% fruit juice and the risk of type 2 diabetes – whilst eating whole fruit, which contains dietary fibre and other beneficial compounds, has a protective effect against type 2 diabetes.

The researchers suggest that the increased risk linked to fruit-type drinks may be due to:

Lack of Fibre : Fruit drinks lack the dietary fibre found in whole fruit and pulp, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. All 100% juices contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre, while some types have the pulp added back.

: Fruit drinks lack the dietary fibre found in whole fruit and pulp, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. All 100% juices contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre, while some types have the pulp added back. Added Sugars: The presence of added sugars in fruit drinks contributes to higher calorie intakes and can lead to blood sugar spikes.

Type 2 diabetes is a growing global health issue, with lifestyle factors such as diet playing a critical role in prevention – with latest data from Diabetes UK showing almost 4.6 million people in the UK currently live with diabetes, and almost 1.3 million people could be living with type 2 diabetes who are not yet diagnosed.

New Study by the American Journal of Medicine finds that drinking fruit-type drinks is associated with a 15% higher risk of type 2 diabetes

Dr Carrie Ruxton, award-winning nutritionist at the Fruit Juice Science Centre, explains: “This study highlights the importance of choosing 100% fruit juice over sweetened or diluted alternatives. While whole fruit remains the gold standard for health benefits, 100% fruit juice can be a convenient and nutritious option for families, providing essential vitamins and minerals without the added sugars found in fruit drinks, such as Sunny D and Capri-Sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These new findings highlight the importance of making informed dietary choices, particularly for families with children. I urge parents consider:

Choosing 100% Fruit Juice : When selecting fruit juice, it is important to look for labels that specify “fruit juice,” which means the product contains only the natural juice extracted from fruit, with no added sugars, sweeteners, or water. Unlike fruit drinks, 100% fruit juice retains the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants naturally found in fruit, such as vitamin C and potassium, which support immune function and heart health – great for breakfast time to kickstart the day.

: When selecting fruit juice, it is important to look for labels that specify “fruit juice,” which means the product contains only the natural juice extracted from fruit, with no added sugars, sweeteners, or water. Unlike fruit drinks, 100% fruit juice retains the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants naturally found in fruit, such as vitamin C and potassium, which support immune function and heart health – great for breakfast time to kickstart the day. Prioritising Whole Fruit : Whole fruit should always be the first choice when it comes to consumption. Whole fruits, such as apples, oranges, and berries, are rich in dietary fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports digestive health, and promotes a feeling of fullness. In addition to fibre, whole fruits contain a wide range of beneficial compounds, including phytochemicals and antioxidants.

: Whole fruit should always be the first choice when it comes to consumption. Whole fruits, such as apples, oranges, and berries, are rich in dietary fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports digestive health, and promotes a feeling of fullness. In addition to fibre, whole fruits contain a wide range of beneficial compounds, including phytochemicals and antioxidants. Limiting fruit drinks: These often contain added sugars, sweeteners, or extra water and should be consumed sparingly as they can contribute to higher calorie intakes and blood sugar spikes.

“Under both EU and UK law, any product labelled as ‘fruit juice' is 100% pure fruit juice. That means it cannot contain added sugars, sweeteners, preservatives, colours or flavourings – only the naturally occurring sugars found in whole fruit.”