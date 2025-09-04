New study reveals The Wellness Capitals of the UK

West Sussex countryside

New data from W-Wellness reveals the UK cities that are leading the way when it comes to promoting the best health and wellness culture.

To find the UK’s wellness capital, the team took a close look at five key wellness indicators across 12 major UK cities:

Number of parks and gardens per 100,000 people

Number of 24-hour gyms per 100,000 people

Number of monthly wellness-related Google searches - specifically for terms "spas near me", "meditation classes" and "wellness retreats"

Number of supplements bought per 100,000 people

The UK cities that offer the best Quality of Life

Each metric was sorted into scoring brackets, with higher scores reflecting greater access to wellness resources or higher demand for health-related products and services. The team then averaged each city’s scores across all five categories to calculate an overall wellness score out of 5.

The full study can be viewed here: https://w-wellness.co.uk/blogs/news/the-wellness-capitals-of-the-uk-which-cities-are-leading-the-way

Here are the cities that came out in the top 5…

Ranking City Wellness Score (Avg/5) 1 Edinburgh 4 2 Leeds 3.5 3 Bristol 3 3 Liverpool 3 3 Sheffield 3 4 London 2.83 4 Birmingham 2.83 4 Cardiff 2.83 5 Glasgow 2.67

Edinburgh ranks first for a reason. With an impressive wellness score of 4/5, it combines the best of fitness, wellness, and quality of life. The city offers 8.9 parks per 100,000 people, perfect for outdoor activities that support both your physical and mental wellbeing. There’s also plenty of green spaces, too and with 2.3 24-hour gyms per 100,000 people,

Coming in second place is Leeds, with a score of 3.5/5. Leeds excels in both parks (12 per 100,000 people) and 24-hour gyms (4.1). This city makes it incredibly easy for its residents to stay fit and active, with plenty of parks like Roundhay Park and gyms for all schedules.

Bristol shines in wellness-related searches and product sales, making it a solid contender for joint 3rd place next to Liverpool and Sheffield. While it doesn’t top the charts in parks or gyms, Bristol’s residents are incredibly engaged in wellness. With 275.4 wellness-related searches, it’s clear that people here are invested in learning about health and wellness, whether it’s supplements or wellness retreats.