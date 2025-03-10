New supplements launch to future-proof fertility, and help with egg and sperm health

OVAHer

OVA is the new egg and sperm health brand that helps to support men and women on their baby making journey.

Clinically backed and scientifically tested, OVA, has been expertly formulated and created in collaboration with OVA’s team of globally renowned fertility consultants, nutritionists, and biochemists.

Launching with four hero supplements, OVAHer (Fertility & Pregnancy Support), OVAHim (Advanced Sperm Support), OVAPlus (Advanced Hormonal Support) and OVAOmega (Reproductive Vegan Omega 3), each clinically- backed supplement has been carefully designed - and rigorously tested - to support and improve sperm quality, egg quality and better overall reproductive health.

OVAHer (Fertility & Pregnancy Support) is a modern take on a prenatal - but better. Designed with 26 transformational nutrients such as Choline, Folate, high strength Vitamin D & Magnesium. It has been formulated to be taken in the 3 months leading up to trying to conceive or egg freezing to enhance egg quality and ovarian reserve, throughout all nine months of pregnancy to support implantation and baby’s foetal development, and postpartum to fast-track hormonal recovery.

OVA supplements on table

OVAPlus (Advanced Hormonal Support) works with your cycle, not against it. Formulated for those with PCOS, Endometriosis or those who are coming off hormonal contraception, going through egg freezing or turning to IVF. Using a unique blend of 7 stand-out nutrients proven to support hormonal imbalances, encourage regular cycles, support symptoms of PCOS & Endo and improve egg and embryo quality and IVF success rates.

OVAHim (Advanced Sperm Support) is sperm health simplified, because trying to conceive can be a team sport. In addition to enhancing sperm motility (speed), count (volume) and morphology (shape), the 27 scientifically backed bioavailable nutrients also support energy levels, immune function and help maintain healthy testosterone levels.

OVAOmega (Reproductive Vegan Omega 3) is a sustainably sourced, ocean-approved vegan omega-3 derived from a potent and pure form of algae. This DHA is crucial in maintaining healthy sperm function and improving sperm quality. And for women, it helps to regulate hormones in ovulation, encourage follicle development, increase blood flow to the uterus and reduce inflammation (particularly good for conditions like PCOS and endometriosis).

The full OVA range is third-party tested, gluten free, pregnancy safe and is B-Corp certified. Starting from £19.99 per monthly cycle, OVA is available to purchase from selected Boots and Sainsbury's stores nationwide and online at boots.com and TheOvaCo.com.