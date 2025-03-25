New support in South Essex for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in South Essex, for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group brings together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges that the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group will begin on Friday, March a28 t The Mill Arts and Event Centre in Rayleigh and will continue at the same location on the fourth Friday of every month between 11am and 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

The group brings together people with secondary breast cancer

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Emily Jobson, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this invaluable support service in South Essex, enabling us to be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer.

“We understand that secondary breast cancer brings with it many uncertainties, and people can often feel overlooked or forgotten after receiving the devastating diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Living with Secondary Breast Cancer groups offer a warm and welcoming space, where people can share their thoughts with others who understand, and receive vital support and information to help them feel less alone.

The group launches on Friday 28th March

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

Victoria Fraser, Associate metastatic Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist for Southend Hospital, part of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are delighted Breast Cancer Now is launching a new support group in our local area. These support and information sessions will be of great benefit to our metastatic breast patients.”

If you’d like to come along to the group in South Essex, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-southessexor call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.