New tool launched to help millions navigate social care system

Independent care navigator company, My Care Consultant, has launched an online platform, My Care Hub, to help meet the practical and financial needs of those caring for an older adult or those in need of care.

It is estimated that one in three adults are affected by the adult social care system in England at any one time. In a society where we live longer and with more complex needs than ever before, this number is going to keep growing.

Whilst the news of an independent commission into adult social care reform in England has been widely welcomed, final recommendations are not scheduled until 2028. Concern has been expressed for the length of time compared to the urgent need for change [Source], and that any implementation may be derailed by the next general election.

My Care Hub is a ‘one stop shop’ digital service created by My Care Consultant. It provides information, guidance, and support, not only to those in need of care but also the five million unpaid carers across the UK looking after an older adult [ Source].

The Hub contains knowledge accumulated over nearly a decade of helping people navigate the complexities of the UK care system, helping them get the practical and financial support they need at the touch of a button.

Founder of My Care Consultant, Jacqueline Berry, explains: “My Care Hub provides guided information for people who need to navigate the social care system wherever they live in the UK. We first launched the service for financial advisers and their clients and due to its success, we are now launching a new version of the service that anyone in need can access directly.

“As we face the long wait for the commission’s final recommendations to be released in 2028, those who require support from the social care system continue to need signposting to the right sources of help. I hope that My Care Hub will help people find the support they need wherever they live in the UK and whatever their personal circumstances.”

A member of the public who uses My Care Hub through KWL Wealth Management since it launched for financial advisers, says: “The platform is very useful. It has lots of different areas with information which I can call on at any time, no matter the stage of support my mum requires when looking after my auntie. We spend a lot of time getting passed around when trying to source information, so this is an excellent resource for people who don’t have background knowledge about social care support.”

Jacqueline adds: “While we originally launched the Hub for financial advisers and their clients, we know that a lot of people aren’t able to access professional financial advice. We felt that it was important that we made the service available directly to the general public so that everyone can receive the help and support they need. I am confident that whatever route My Care Hub is accessed, it will help people understand how health and social care works and show them how to access financial support which they might not even know exists.”

My Care Consultant is a nationwide service for members of the public, guiding them through the complex UK social care systems. Helping them to navigate a clearer, less stressful path towards affordable and suitable care, it provides expert support to family carers and those in need of care themselves.

Helen Lord, CEO, Vulnerability Registration Service, comments: “Nobody asks to be an unpaid carer. But millions of us are, often unexpectedly, invested with an unsought for, overwhelming and frightening responsibility. It can erode emotional, mental, physical, and financial wellbeing. This is why the Vulnerability Registration Service sees My Care Consultant and My Care Hub as crucial.

"They provide a step to easing the path for unpaid carers and those in need of care to access support when they don’t know what questions to ask, what options are available, and where to get the help they need.”

You can find out more about the launch of the Direct-to-Consumer version of My Care Hub here: https://mycareconsultant.co.uk/care-hub/.