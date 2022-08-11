The oral polio vaccine uses a live weakened virus

The United States has recorded its first case of vaccine-derived polio in nearly a decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deployed a federal team to New York to investigate the case of polio detected in the state.

But where has the virus been found and what have authorities said?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where has polio been found?

On July 21, the New York State Health Department announced a patient in Rockland County had contracted a case of vaccine-derived polio, which means the unvaccinated patient was infected by someone who received the oral polio vaccine.

The oral polio vaccine uses a live weakened virus.

The patient was a previously healthy 20-year-old man who had travelled to Europe. He was diagnosed after he went to the hospital when he developed paralysis in his legs.

Last week, the state health commissioner said "hundreds" of people in New York could be infected after the virus was found in wastewater samples in multiple counties.

As of 5 August, 11 samples were genetically linked to the Rockland County patient including six samples collected in June and July from Rockland County and five samples collected in July from nearby Orange County, health department data showed.

Will vaccinations be given?

The federal team has been sent to Rockland County, where the virus was found, and will help administer vaccinations in the county.

The team will continue to test wastewater samples to monitor for poliovirus.

The statewide rate of polio vaccination is currently 78.96%, while the Rockland County rate sits at 60.34%, state data shows. In Orange County, the rate is 58.66%.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett called on those who haven’t received the polio vaccine to do so.

She said in a statement: "Based on earlier polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected.

"Coupled with the latest wastewater findings, the Department is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of much greater potential spread."