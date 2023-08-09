Health researchers will be opening 25 new clinics across the UK as the NHS ramps up the fight against dementia, cancer, diabetes and more.

Our Future Health, a UK health research programme, will be unveiling a mix of mobile clinics, pharmacies and blood donation centres up and down the country, with the organisation aiming to develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease. The organisation, which works alongside the NHS, charities and the private healthcare sector, will have a total of 122 UK locations once the new clinics open.

Dr Raghib Ali OBE, chief medical officer at Our Future Health, said: “With well over 100 clinics, and more opening each month, we’re expanding so that everyone across the UK will have a chance to take part in Our Future Health.

"By volunteering, people can find out new information about their own health while contributing to a resource that will help us to prevent diseases and enable people to live longer healthier lives.”

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

One volunteer who has already taken the plunge is 36-year-old Nicola Lowe, from Coventry.

She said: "The clinic was really easy to find thanks to the branding outside. I didn't have to wait long – it was a quick appointment where I had my blood pressure and cholesterol checked. It was a positive experience. Everything was explained clearly and the staff were really friendly.

"I hope this research will mean that we'll be able to diagnose things earlier, and it might result in more personalised medicine. I've got young kids so if it has an impact on them in the future that will be great."

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, with more locations set to be announced by the organisation on social media.

Here are the new clinics confirmed to be opening:

Mobile clinics

Leicester

Pendle

Scunthorpe

Boots pharmacy clinics

Alfreton

Barnsley

Bristol

Coventry

Grimsby

Liverpool

Newcastle-under-Lyme

Rotherham

Sheffield

Wolverhampton

NHS blood donation clinics