Morrisons will soon put health warnings in underwear labels as the supermarket chain teams up with the NHS. The next time you shop at Morrisons for your underwear, the label could include potential warnings of breast and testicular cancer.

The Nutmeg brand, which sells boxer shorts and crop-tops bras, will include advice on what to look for on its clothing labels. The items will be available in around 240 shops across England in the coming months.

The packaging will contain a QR link to the NHS website for more detailed information on breast and testicular cancer. Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national director for cancer, said: “This is the first time the whole of the NHS has worked with a national supermarket brand to put health messaging on clothing, with the aim of encouraging thousands more people to be body aware, so they can spot new or unexplained changes that might be cancer symptoms early, and contact their GP practice for checks if concerned.

“Cancer survival is at an all-time high – survival for both breast and testicular cancers have improved significantly over the last 50 years and we’re seeing more people than ever before diagnosed at an early stage – and this partnership with Morrisons is just one of the many ways we are ensuring people are aware of potential cancer symptoms.