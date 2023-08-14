Evidence of broken fire alarms and chemical leaks was found in an investigation

Buildings within the NHS “are in a bad way and getting worse” and the Government has warned that patients “deserve better”. Evidence of broken fire alarms and chemical leaks, which have led to evacuations, was found in an investigation by the Liberal Democrats.

The public spending watchdog said the government is on track to break a key promise to build 40 new hospitals by 2023, it emerged last month. However, delays in projects meant the target is not likely to be met, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

In England, 32 hospitals classed as new by the government’s definition are set to be completed in 2030 according to the watchdog’s analysis. Ms Cordery added: “Many trusts in the Government’s New Hospital Programme were deeply disappointed to learn that their building plans won’t be delivered before 2030.

“It was even more frustrating for those that missed the ‘cut’ and weren’t given any funding at all despite expectations. Hospitals and mental health, ambulance and community NHS services need investment for essential projects to overhaul ageing facilities, improving care, supporting staff and giving a lift to their communities.”

Ms Cooper added that patients “deserve the dignity of being treated in safe, modern and clean hospitals”. She added: “Instead we have heard stories of sewage spills and chemical leaks leading to evacuations.

“The British public pay their fair share and deserve better than this. The Conservative government needs to step up and fix our hospitals. The Conservative party simply cannot be trusted with the NHS.”

An investigation by the Liberal Democrats found evidence of chemical leaks in patient areas at a number of hospitals in England. The findings also found broken fire alarms in some facilities.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Keeping patients and staff safe is vital. High-quality care depends on having reliable buildings and equipment. Too many NHS buildings and facilities are in a very bad way and getting worse.

“Trust leaders have warned long and loud about the eye-watering cost of trying to patch up creaking infrastructure and out-of-date facilities. The multibillion-pound repairs bill is growing at an alarming rate.”

A total of 115 chemical leak incidents at NHS hospitals between June 1 2022 and May 31 2023 was revealed by data from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. The building with the highest number of chemical leaks was Manchester University Trust, with a record number of 22 leaks.

An FOI request also sought information on the number of fires in NHS trusts in England, including the number of broken fire alarms. Out of 83 trusts that supplied data, 297 fires were recorded.

The Liberal Democrats said NHS statistics showed there were 1,159 fires across the health service in 2022. Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust had 17 fires during the timespan and 17 broken fire alarms.

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat health and social care spokesperson, said the findings were “shocking”. She said: “Hospitals are falling apart, with chemical leaks in critical wards and a frightening number of faulty fire alarms. The repair budget for crumbling hospitals is mounting up yet ministers are nowhere to be found.”