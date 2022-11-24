With the NHS under increasing strain this winter, this tracker charts the performance of key areas from ambulance response times to operation waiting lists

NHS bodies across England warn they are facing their toughest winter yet. But how is the system coping on the ground?

From ambulance response times to waits for cancer care, this dashboard tracks performance across key areas and will be kept updated right throughout the 2022/23 winter.

The first table sums up the current situation at a glance. A series of charts then take you through nationwide performance across five crucial areas. Lastly, interactive tables allow you to look up the situation at your local hospital so you can see the size of the operation waiting list and more.

For a similar look at how the NHS is faring in other home nations, visit our trackers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

NHS performance across England

People are facing record waits for ambulances. Response times for Category 1 incidents - life threatening conditions like heart attacks - were the highest in October since current records began in 2017. These patients were waiting nine minutes 56 seconds on average for an ambulance – almost three minutes longer than the seven minute target. (Can’t see the chart? Click here)

Loading....

There are also long waits for care at England’s A&E departments. At least 95 per cent of A&E patients should be admitted to hospital, transferred to another provider or discharged within four hours. It’s a target which hasn’t been met since 2015, but the situation is getting worse. (Can’t see the chart? Click here)

Loading....

Bed-blocking - when patients are fit to leave but stuck in hospital - fuels the NHS crisis by taking up valuable space on wards. The problem is caused when patients cannot live at home independently and are waiting for home help, equipment or a place in a care home. The knock-on effects of full wards include long waits in A&Es and queueing ambulances unable to hand over patients. (Can’t see the chart? Click here)

Loading....

Waiting lists for routine hospital treatment are at record levels across England. While the backlog is often blamed on the pandemic, waiting lists had been rising steadily for years before that. The government and NHS England have set the goal of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025. (Can’t see the table? Click here)

Loading....

Many cancer patients are facing agonisingly long waits for their treatment to begin, when swift access to care is often crucial to a patient’s chances of recovery. The target is for at least 85% of cancer patients to start their first treatment within two months (62 days) of an urgent GP referral. This target was last hit in December 2015. (Can’t see the chart? Click here)

Loading....

NHS performance in your area

Every single ambulance trust in England missed crucial waiting time targets last month, leaving critically ill patients facing record waits for care. Look up the performance of your local ambulance service in the table below. (Can’t see the table? Click here )

Loading....

The performance across A&E departments varies greatly. Some trusts see 100% of patients within the four-hour target, whole others don’t manage to see half of patients within that time. Look up your trust in this searchable table. (Can’t see the table? Click here)

Loading....

The length of waiting lists for routine hospital treatment can vary widely across different trusts. Look up the average length of the wait at your local hospital trust. (Can’t see the table? Click here )

Loading....

Find out how your local hospital trust performs when it comes to waiting times for cancer treatment. The target is for 85% of patients to be seen within two months. (Can’t see the table? Click here)

