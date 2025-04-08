NHS GP busts hay fever myths for 16 million sufferers

Dr Roger Henderson

As pollen counts surge and Google Searches for hay fever set to spike for another season, mirroring a 456% increase from April to June 20241, NHS GP and Olbas spokesperson, Dr Roger Henderson, reveals which common misconceptions may be hampering the relief an estimated 16 million UK hay fever sufferers2 try to seek, and reveals which hacks actually work.

Dr Roger Henderson reveals:

“While trees are a common source of pollen, not all of them contribute to allergies, only male trees release pollen, whereas female trees trap it. Another popular belief is that eating local honey can help build immunity to pollen, but scientific evidence does not support this claim.

“Even so-called ‘hypoallergenic’ dog breeds are not completely allergy-free. These breeds may produce fewer allergens, but they can still carry pollen in their fur, triggering hay fever symptoms. Finally, not all hay fever allergies are the same. Different pollen, such as tree, grass or weed pollen, can cause varying reactions in different individuals.”

Expert tips that actually work for tackling hay fever

Dr Roger Henderson shares what actually works to ease symptoms, and help families find relief during the warmer months:

“Checking the pollen forecast before heading outside can make a huge difference in managing symptoms, on high-count days, taking extra precautions can help minimise exposure. Keeping nasal passages clear is essential and using a natural decongestant can provide relief from congestion, making it easier to breathe. For extra relief, use aloe-vera infused decongestants, which help soothe irritation and keep airways clear throughout the season.

“Applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly inside the nostrils will help trap pollen before it enters the nose. Wearing sunglasses can also help by blocking pollen from reaching the eyes, reducing irritation and redness

“Keeping pollen out of the home is just as important as managing it outdoors. Showering after a day outside washes away pollen from the skin, hair and eyes. Similarly, changing your clothes after spending time outside prevents pollen from lingering on fabrics and triggering symptoms later. Closing windows during peak pollen times and using an air purifier can significantly improve indoor air quality and keep symptoms at bay.”

For some Brits, this may be their first hay fever season, making it easy to mistake symptoms for a cold or flu. Dr. Roger Henderson reveals a simple way to tell the difference:

“Many people assume that hay fever causes a fever, but despite its name, it’s all about sneezing, itching and a runny nose, not a high temperature. Sneezing is often thought to help clear pollen from the nose, but in reality, it doesn’t remove allergens and can even make irritation worse.

“That’s why hay fever is sometimes called ‘the unproductive sneeze’. People with hay fever often have bursts of sneezing but their nose still feels blocked afterwards because the pollen that is still in it continues to irritate their nasal passages.

Hay fever sneezes typically occur in long, repetitive bursts (such as up to 10 sneezes in a row) but with a cold, sneezing is less frequent and usually occurs at the start of the illness before slowly clearing as the cold gets better. In hay fever there is often clear watery mucus with nasal congestion that lasts throughout the allergy season but with a cold, the mucus is thicker and yellow/green in colour, developing as the infection progresses before slowly clearing away.”

