The annual GP Patient Survey has revealed the doctor surgeries with the highest patient satisfaction ratings.

Almost three quarters of GP patients in England rate their local doctor surgery as ‘Good’, new figures reveal.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP surgery. It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

The figures show hundreds of surgeries had very high approval ratings, according to patients surveyed. In total, 628 out of the 6,418 GPs (10%) included in the data had 90% or more of respondents rating them as either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ overall.

In total 71.3% had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, while 14.2% said they were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery. In addition, 14.5% said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, England GP committee deputy chair of The British Medical Association, said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care added: “We know how vital GPs are to local communities and we’re committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more appointments from more staff than ever before.”

Here we reveal the 15 GP surgeries with the highest patient satisfaction ratings in England, according to the 2023 GP Patient Survey.

1 . Great Chapel Street Medical Centre Great Chapel Street Medical Centre, in North West London ICS (part of the London Commissioning Region), has a 'Good' rating of 100%. Image Adobe

2 . The Royal Mews Surgery The Royal Mews Surgery, in North West London ICS (part of the London Commissioning Region), has a 'Good' rating of 100%. Image Adobe

3 . Lapworth Surgery Lapworth Surgery, in Coventry And Warwickshire ICS (part of the Midlands Commissioning Region), has a 'Good' rating of 100%. Image Adobe

4 . Brown Clee Medical Centre Brown Clee Medical Centre, in Shropshire, Telford And Wrekin ICS (part of the Midlands Commissioning Region), has a 'Good' rating of 100%. Image Adobe