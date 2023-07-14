The annual GP Patient Survey 2023 has revealed the doctor surgeries with the lowest patient satisfaction ratings.

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped in the last year, with some surgeries recording low approval ratings, new figures reveal.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP surgery. It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

The results show 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor.

Almost three quarters (71.3%) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years. In addition, 14.5% said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

Health experts at the British Medical Association said “practices were struggling to cope with demand”, while the Department of Health and Social Care said it was “committed” to increasing capacity so GPs can offer more appointments.

Not all patients were dissatisfied with their local GP surgery and across England nine GP surgeries scored 100% positive scores from patients.

Here we reveal the 15 GP surgeries with the highest ‘Poor’ ratings in England, according to the 2023 GP Patient Survey.

1 . Phl Sas Service Phl Sas Service, in Hampshire And Isle Of Wight ICS (part of the South East Commissioning Region), has a 'Poor' rating of 67.7%. Image Adobe

2 . Medicus Select Care Blmk Ccg Medicus Select Care Blmk Ccg, in Bedfordshire, Luton And Milton Keynes ICS (part of the East Of England Commissioning Region), has a 'Poor' rating of 65.6%. Image Adobe

3 . Green Porch Medical Partnership Green Porch Medical Partnership, in Kent And Medway Health And Care Partnership (part of the South East Commissioning Region), has a 'Poor' rating of 61.2%. Image Adobe

4 . Compass Medical Practice Compass Medical Practice, in Lancashire And South Cumbria ICS (part of the North West Commissioning Region), has a 'Poor' rating of 60.1%. Image Adobe