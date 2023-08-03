It's hoped this change will ease the waiting list for a GP appointment.

GPs in England are to be given new powers to send their patients directly for checks for a range of respiratory and heart conditions.

NHS officials have announced that GP practices will be able to directly order diagnostic checks for the likes of asthma, cardiovascular disease, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), referring patients to hospital or community diagnostic centres.

At the moment, GP practices can use clinical judgment on whether to refer a patient to a specialist or to send them straight for testing. However, these powers vary in how they are applied due to a lack of resources or confidence.

With these new powers, GPs will be putting these patients through the NHS system much quicker.

The additional route to testing could reduce the need for specialist consultation and help diagnose and treat patients faster.

Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for secondary care and transformation at NHS England, said: “We know how important it is to diagnose people with conditions like heart failure, COPD and asthma early, so they can get the treatment they need to manage their condition well, and to prevent more serious conditions or illness from developing.

“Our plans to enhance GP direct access will enable thousands more to get a vital diagnosis sooner, and by capitalising on the additional capacity provided by over 100 community diagnostic centres offering a ‘one stop shop’ for tests in the community, patients can benefit from convenient triaging and testing near their homes – and importantly avoid a hospital admission or trip to A&E.”

It is hoped the initiative will ease pressure on the health service in the run up to winter.

A similar system is already in place for cancer, which the NHS said has provided faster access for 80,000 patients who may not meet the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidance threshold for an urgent referral.

Dr Diwakar added: “NHS staff are already making significant progress in reducing the Covid backlogs, and this efficient way of testing can potentially help us to reduce that even further.”

John Maingay, director of policy and influencing at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Many people are facing extremely long waits for heart care in England, and improving access to vital diagnostic tests could help more people receive a diagnosis of heart failure sooner.

