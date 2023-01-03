The daily average number of beds occupied by flu patients has increased by almost 80% in the last week.

Thousands of beds were occupied by flu patients in England last week, with hundreds receiving critical care treatment, latest health figures show.

In the seven days to 25 December, 3,746 beds were occupied each day on average because of flu, according to data published by NHS England . This is a 79% rise on the week before when 2,088 were in hospital. There were also hundreds of seriously ill flu patients receiving critical care. On average acute trusts were treating 267 people in critical care each day.

Health chiefs recently warned that this year’s flu season could be more severe than in the years before the pandemic and urged people to stay at home and wear masks if unwell. In December the number of patients in hospital with flu in England “skyrocketed” with admissions overtaking those for Covid earlier in the month.

Some parts of the country are also being harder hit by the seasonal virus than others. In total eight hospitals were found to have 100 or more flu patients while others, like University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust and Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, had just one.

Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in London also had the greatest daily average of flu patients receiving critical care with 54, followed by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust with 15 and Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust with 10.

Here we reveal which hospitals had the highest daily average of flu patients in the seven days to 25 December.

1. Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust had more flu patients than any other hospital in England. On average there were 185 people in hospital each day on average with flu.

2. Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust There were 176 people in hospital each day on average with flu in Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

3. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust There were 125 people in hospital each day on average with flu in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

4. University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust There were 110 people in hospital each day on average with flu in University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.