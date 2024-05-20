Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final report on the NHS’s infected blood scandal is set to be released on Monday

Victims of the infected blood scandal have expressed feeling "emotional and nervous" as the final report on the NHS's worst treatment disaster is set to be published. The Infected Blood Inquiry will conclude on Monday (May 20) after decades of "tireless" efforts by campaigners. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to issue an apology following the report's release, which will reveal the extent of the failings.

During the 1970s to early 1990s, tens of thousands in the UK were infected with deadly viruses from contaminated blood and blood products. This included those needing blood transfusions due to accidents, surgery, childbirth, or certain blood disorders treated with donated blood plasma or transfusions.

Approximately 3,000 people have died, and many others suffer lifelong health issues from viruses like hepatitis C and HIV. It is estimated that one person dies from infected blood every four days.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May announced the inquiry in 2017, with the first hearing on April 20, 2019. It is one of the largest public inquiries in the UK, having taken oral evidence from 374 people, received over 5,000 witness statements, and reviewed more than 100,000 documents.

Demonstrators hold placards reading message related to the NHS infected blood scandal as Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is questioned by Infected Blood Inquiry, in London, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry, previously stated that "wrongs were done at individual, collective and systemic levels." Campaigners regard the report’s publication as the "end of a 40-year fight."

Suresh Vaghela from Leicester, who began receiving contaminated Factor VIII blood products for haemophilia at around 13, said he felt "nervous" ahead of the report. Diagnosed with HIV in 1983 and hepatitis C in the early 1990s, he said: "We feel emotional at the moment in the sense that it’s like a 40-year-old fight, and it’s coming to an end and we’ve come to the end of our energy levels." Mr Vaghela seeks a "meaningful apology," proper compensation, and accountability from pharmaceutical companies.

Rosamund Cooper, a former IT consultant from Dudley, is "really optimistic" about the inquiry’s final report but uncertain about the Government’s reaction. Diagnosed with Von Willebrand disease as a child and infected with hepatitis C at 19, she believes the report will "vindicate all of the struggles that we’ve been through."

Rachel Halford, chief executive of the Hepatitis C Trust, said: "We would not be where we are today without the community’s decades of tireless campaigning for answers." She hopes the report marks the beginning of the end of the campaign for justice.

Demonstrators hold placards picturing victims and reading message related to the NHS infected blood scandal as Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is questioned by Infected Blood Inquiry, in London, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said "radical change must result from this inquiry" to protect future generations. Richard Angell, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, called the report’s publication a "seismic moment" for those affected by the scandal, noting the ongoing trauma despite their vindication.

Paymaster General John Glen mentioned that compensation details would be discussed "imminently," indicating the Government's commitment to addressing the issue. Campaigners anticipate a compensation package exceeding £10 billion, with potential "tariffs" for different groups.

MP Dame Diana Johnson, who has long advocated for victims, expressed hope that the report will answer crucial questions about accountability and acknowledge the wrongs done. Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors, highlighted the significance of the final report for victims, calling it the "day of truth."

A Government spokesperson acknowledged the tragedy, saying: "This was an appalling tragedy that never should have happened." It added: “We are clear that justice needs to be done and swiftly, which is why we have acted in amending the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

“This includes establishing a new body to deliver an Infected Blood Compensation Scheme, confirming the Government will make the required regulations for it within three months of royal assent, and that it will have all the funding needed to deliver compensation once they have identified the victims and assessed claims.