Some of the junior doctors started their jobs just nine days ago.

Junior doctors in England have begun their fifth round of strikes, with some new doctors taking to picket lines just days after starting their first NHS jobs.

Foundation Year 1 doctors started their first roles after medical school on Wednesday, 2 August – just nine days ago. Now they are to walk out with colleagues for four full days amid the bitter dispute with the government over pay.

Junior doctors and their families and friends outside the entrance to QA Hospital, Cosham, Portsmouth, at the previous junior doctor strikes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee, said: “We are now at the stage where a whole new cohort of junior doctors is entering the profession, only to be immediately given no choice by the government but to go on strike for their future.

“The government should be ashamed that this is the state of the profession they are presenting to our newest doctors. If they want a health service that retains this talent for decades to come, they need to come to the table – not in weeks, not in months, but today. This dispute should never have gone on so long.”

They added that the BMA’s “door remains open for talks at any time” with the government.

Concerns have also been mounting over the impact of the strike after a High Court ruling which means the NHS cannot seek support from agency staff, as was the case during previous strikes. The ruling in July concluded that employers could not use agency workers to fill in for striking staff.

While the NHS can use its own bank staff, NHS England pointed to the “additional challenge” posed to the service during this round of strikes.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay warned that patients are “bearing the brunt of the impact of continuous strikes” and the latest spell “will cause more appointments and procedures to be postponed”.

He added: “My door is always open to discuss how to improve doctors’ working lives, but this pay award is final so I urge the BMA to end its strikes immediately.”

NHS representatives have expressed dismay over the ongoing fallout from industrial action.

So far, almost 835,000 appointments have been postponed as a result of industrial action since December across the health service in England, according to NHS figures. But NHS Confederation said the true level of disruption is being “masked” and, in a worst-case scenario, the number of cancellations could be double this number.

Many hospitals have stopped booking in routine activity on potential strike days to prevent causing more disruption to patients on waiting lists, it said.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned the figure could close in on one million following strikes by junior doctors and consultants in August, as well as a potential further two-day strike by consultants in September.

“There will be a long-lasting effect on patients who have had treatment delayed and on already low staff morale,” he added.

And making room for rescheduled appointments means those further down the waiting list also face delays.

After speaking to hospital operations managers and other NHS staff, the NHS Confederation also said the action is heaping increased pressure on the service, hampering efforts to reduce the record backlog of care and leading to a hefty financial cost to the NHS. But the government has insisted that no more talks will take place.

Sir Julian warned trusts “could be close to a tipping point”.

He added: “Trusts and staff are pulling out all the stops to reduce waiting times for patients but with no end to strikes in sight, the sheer volume of planned treatment being put back due to industrial action will make it almost impossible for trusts to cut waiting lists as much as the government wants.”

It comes after data published by NHS England on Thursday revealed waiting lists climbed to a record high of 7.6 million in June.