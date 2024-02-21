A chemical found in olive oil could soon be used by the NHS to fight brain tumours. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

An "olive oil drug" could be used by the NHS to treat brain tumours.

The most common form of brain tumour is glioblastoma, which kills most patients within one year of diagnosis. More than 3,000 people are diagnosed each year in the UK alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, a new drug could be taking the fight to this killer condition - and it's based on olive oil.

There is a naturally-occuring chemical within olive oil called oleic acid, and according to the NHS it has performed well in early tests. Now, a phase three trial is in the works for the NHS to evaluate its effectiveness.

Dr Juanita Lopez, a consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation and trial lead, said: "Glioblastoma is an incredibly difficult disease to treat and patients with advanced disease have very poor outcomes, often living for just a year after their diagnosis. There hasn’t been an effective new treatment for this patient group in nearly two decades, so drug development urgently needs to be accelerated.

"We’re very much looking forward to results from ongoing trials and hope this treatment eventually becomes widely available."