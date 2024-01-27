Simon Drew was sentenced at Buckinghamshire Magistrates' Court - and was suspended from work by the NHS. (Picture: Sarah Standing)

A paramedic has been struck off after stealing a plethora of drugs from a hospital - then returning to work with them in his rucksack.

Simon Drew was working in the emergency department of Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 2019 when it was reported that a "large number" of drugs had gone missing. When he clocked back into work, he was asked to empty his bag and the missing drugs were found inside.

In December 2020, Drew was convicted at Buckinghamshire Magistrates' Court of possessing ketamine, tramadol, diazepam, diamorphine and pethidine - all of which belonged to Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust. He was sentenced in January 2021 and received a community order, a fine of £120, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and the Crown Prosecution Service’s costs.

Drew was subsequently suspended while an internal investigation was carried out.

In its findings, the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service reported: "The thefts occurred at work, while he was working as a paramedic. [The drugs] were stolen from A&E where critically ill patients may have had need of them but could have been deprived of them because they were missing.

"The conviction was serious in nature - [Drew] was convicted of a number of serious criminal offences and acted dishonestly. He stole from his employer using keys he had been given whilst his colleague was on a break. This act is an abuse of trust placed in him by his employer.

"In all the circumstances, Drew's position was incompatible with continued registration and no lesser sanction than a striking off order was sufficient to protect the public."