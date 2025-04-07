NHS pays out £1.44 billion for maternity failings - how does your local hospital fare?

User (UGC) Submitted

There have been a number of maternity investigations during recent years and a number of recommendations have been made on how maternity care and services should be improved.

However, sadly, failings in maternity care have led to £1.44 billion being paid out by the NHS between 2022 and 2024 for potentially preventable birth injuries, or injuries incurred by the mother during labour, according to a new report.

Continued NHS pay outs for maternity related failings in the past two years

1,503 claims were made to the NHS Trust in relation to maternity failings between 2022 and 2024

Unnecessary pain is the most common injury claim in ‘Obstetrics of Neonatology’ (maternity) according to new report

‘Failure or delay to treatment’ was referenced as the primary cause of the injury in the claims with the highest total value

Barts Health paid the most out of any NHS Trust

CQC maternity survey says concerns were not being taken seriously during birth

The research by the medical negligence experts at law firm Been Let Down found that 1,503 claims had been made in relation to ‘Obstetrics of Neonatology’ in the two-year window.

Using a Freedom of Information request to NHS Resolution, the law firm uncovered data that indicates that ‘unnecessary pain’ is the most common maternity claim area, with 99 claims paid out over the past two years.

Brain damage featured in 93 claims, fatality in 86 and cerebral palsy in 66 – all of these are typically considered to be ‘avoidable’ injuries in most instances, by legal experts.

The top 10 most common birth injuries related to ‘Obstetrics of Neonatology’ claims (2022-2024)

Unnecessary pain – 99 Psychiatric/Psychological Damage – 98 Stillborn – 95 Brain Damage – 93 Fatality – 86 Unnecessary Operation(s) – 83 Cerebral Palsy – 66 Loss of Baby – 64 Hypoxia – 62 Bowel Damage / Dysfunction – 48

It was the claims related to cerebral palsy – a lifelong condition that affects movement and co-ordination, caused by brain damage – that cost the NHS the most though, with £171 million paid out to affected families, across all Trusts between 2022-2024.

Whilst unnecessary pain was the most common claim reference, it was the third highest in terms of total payout value.

Many of these birth injuries could relate to incidents that occurred years before the claims were settled, as it can take time for families and the NHS resolution to find an agreement.

The research also found the NHS Trusts who have received the most claims, and the Trusts that have paid out the most too.

The data on NHS Trusts should not be interpreted as a league table however, as larger organisations and those that provide more complex treatments may receive more claims than smaller organisations or those providing low risk care.

The Manchester University Foundation Trust had the most claims related to ‘Obstetrics of Neonatology’ in the period analysed (33), with Nottingham University Hospital and Barts Health closely following with 28 and 27 respectively.

Top five NHS Trusts by total number of maternity related claims (2022-2024)

Manchester University– 33 Nottingham University Hospitals – 28 Barts Health – 27 King’s College Hospital – 26 Liverpool Women’s Hospital – 25

Please note: The tables broken down by Trusts should not be interpreted as a league table. Larger member organisations and those which provide more complex treatments may receive more claims that smaller organisation.

It was Barts Health that paid out the most for birth injury claims at £39.9 million between 2022-2024.

A recent CQC maternity care survey in 2023 found the Trust was also ‘below average’ when scored by patients in three specific areas during labour including effective pain management, concerns taken seriously and trust in staff.

Just behind Barts Health for total claims value was the Mid and South Essex Trust The CQC maternity care survey also found it had received a much lower patient rating (out of 10) for effective pain management during birth / labour (6.6/10, versus a national average of 7.5).

The overall findings of the CQC maternity care survey in 2023 discovered that most Trusts were performing around the ‘national average’ levels based on patient feedback – with some receiving higher than average.

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals and Imperial College Health in London both received higher patient ratings for pain management during labour, concerns taken seriously during labour and trust and confidence in maternity staff.

Carla Duprey, Solicitor at law firm, Been Let Down, commented: “As previously highlighted in our blog relating to the recent CQC report ( CQC Report into Maternity Care | Insights | Been Let Down?), a number of recommendations have been made by the CQC and through the investigations into specific NHS Trusts in recent years, but it takes time for these to be implemented and for it to start to impact on the safety and quality of care being provided to patients.

“However, if the NHS developed a system to report and learn from incidents and claims on a regular basis, then we could start to see improvements sooner. There also needs to be more emphasis on listening to patient’s concerns. It is vital that these recommendations are followed up and implemented in a timely manner.”

More information can be found at: https://www.beenletdown.co.uk/insights/nhs-england-birth-injuries-report-2025/