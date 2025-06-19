NHS rejects Alzheimer’s drugs over cost and limited benefits

Charities described the decision as “disappointing” and a “painful setback” for patients

Two new drugs that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease have been rejected for use on the NHS after the health spending watchdog concluded their benefits were too small to justify their cost.

Despite additional evidence submitted by drug manufacturers, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said it would stand by its earlier decision to turn down donanemab and lecanemab.

What are donanemab and lecanemab?

The two drugs are antibody treatments that target amyloid, a protein that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's, slowing down its early stages.

By helping to remove this build-up, they aim to slow early cognitivedecline, a step forward in targeting the disease's root causes rather than just its symptoms.

Both drugs are administered via intravenous drip - donanemab, developed by the pharmaceutical company Lilly, is given to patients once every four weeks, while lecanemab, developed by Eisai, is given fortnightly.

According to clinical trial data, donanemab has been shown to slow the rate at which memory and thinking get worse by more than 20% and slow the decline of everyday activities such as driving, enjoying hobbies and managing money by 40%.

Lecanemab has been shown to successfully remove protein build-up from the brains of people living with early Alzheimer's disease, meaning the decline in their thinking and memory skills slows down by 27% and slows down the decline in quality of life by up to 56%.

Taking the drugs can come with serious side effects, and people undergo monitoring to check for them.

In one clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2023, 24% of people receiving donanemab had side effects, including brain swelling and infusion-related reactions.

Four people died during the trial, with their deaths thought to be related to the drug's side effects.

Lecanemab caused infusion-related reactions in 26% of trial participants, with 14% experiencing brain swelling linked to amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Minor brain bleeds and headaches (around 10%) were also reported. Four deaths during follow-up were believed to be treatment-related.

Divided opinions among experts

Professor Tom Dening, a dementia researcher at the University of Nottingham, supported the decision, as the benefits of the drugs were "minimal" and a "distraction" from the real issues in dementia.

However, Professor Fiona Carragher, Alzheimer's Society's chief policy and research Officer, said she was disappointed by the decision: "It is highly disappointing that we are in a situation where treatments that slow the progression of the condition are not available on the NHS."

Chris Stokes, president and general manager of UK and Northern Europe at Lilly, said: "If the system can't deliver scientific firsts to NHS patients, it is broken."

The cost

A 2023 NHS England briefing estimated the annual cost of introducing the drugs could range from £500 million to £1 billion, with around 70,000 people in England eligible for treatment.

Beyond the drugs themselves, the cost would rise due to the need for regular brain scans to monitor for side effects and infusion treatments every two to four weeks.

What's next?

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, acknowledged the emotional impact of the decision but said: "We realise today's news will be disappointing for many, but we now need to focus on the encouraging pipeline of new Alzheimer's drugs in development, a number of which are already earmarked for Nice evaluation."

In the meantime, Dr Jeremy Isaacs, national clinical director for dementia at NHS England, said: "There are several other Alzheimer's treatments in development, and the NHS stands ready to offer patients access to new treatments as soon as they are deemed by regulators to be clinically and cost-effective."