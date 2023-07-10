Junior doctors, nurses and ambulance workers are all striking this week in a wave of industrial action which has been gaining momentum since autumn 2022.

Doctors have warned the strikes could last into "the next general election" as many NHS workers ask for better pay and working conditions.

So when are NHS staff striking, and what are they asking for? Here is what you need to know.

Junior doctors

England

Junior doctors are staging the longest single period of strike action in the history of the NHS. The British Medical Association (BMA) has confirmed that medics will walk out for five consecutive days, from 7am 13 July to 7am 18 July.

The BMA said junior doctors have seen a pay cut of around 26% since 2008 - once inflation is taken into account. To compensate for this, the medics want a 35% pay rise, which the government has called "unreasonable in the current economic context".

Announcing the action, Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairs of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, explained, “talks have now reached a stage where they are currently unproductive. Accordingly, we are in a position where we must call new industrial action.”

“And if the government doesn’t change their position, we will strike throughout the summer. This means we will call a minimum of three days of action every month for the duration of our mandate for industrial action.

“Four in ten junior doctors are looking to leave the NHS, and the health service staggers under a workforce crisis. This is no time for the government to play games on pay. We have made a start but the government now needs to get serious.”

Scotland

Junior doctors in Scotland were due to strike between 12 and 15 July. However, a new proposal from the Scottish government has led to the strike being suspended.

BMA Scotland will consult members on the proposal for a 12.4% pay increase for 2023/24. Furthermore, there will also be a pay rise of 4.5% for 2022/2023, which will give a total pay increase of 17.5% over two years.

Nurses

England

Nurses, and other frontline workers who are members of the union Unite at Guys and St Thomas' Hospital in London are striking for 24 hours from 7am on 13 July.

However, nurses who are part of the members of Royal College of Nursing in England will not continue their strike action, as too few members took part in their latest strike ballot.

Wales

In Wales, planned strike action by nurses has been paused after the Welsh government has agreed to further talks, the Royal College of Nursing said.

Members were set to walk out on 12 and 13 July, but now will be addressing non-pay elements of their dispute. This includes patient safety and improving the working lives of the nursing workforce.

Ambulance

Members of Unite who are part of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service will take strike action on Friday 14 July between 3pm and 10pm.

Future NHS strikes

Consultants

NHS consultants in England will walk out on 20 and 21 July 2023, after over 20,000 BMA members voted for industrial action over pay. Members of the BMA will strike for 48 hours from 7am.

Most routine and elective services will be cancelled, but full emergency cover will remain in place - in a move that echoes Christmas Day cover.

Radiographers