NHS struggles to cope with "shocking rise" in mental health problems, warns psychologist

A psychotherapist has warned that the country is not equipped to deal with the continuing rise in the nation's mental health as figures released by the NHS show the scale of the crisis.

One in four young adults now struggling with “common mental health disorders” (CMHDs) such as depression and anxiety but Nathan Shearman, psychotherapist and director of therapy and training at workplace mental health specialists Red Umbrella, says these numbers are becoming all too common.

“Sadly, the statistics from the recent report are not surprising - even though they are shocking to read.

“It’s not just the high levels of poor mental health that are troubling – one in five for the general population and one in four among young people - it’s the fact that these numbers are continuing to rise.

“Almost all the measurable statistics have increased over recent years. Despite growing awareness and increased funding for mental health support, the rise suggests we still don’t have the resources in place to tackle this epidemic.”

According to the NHS data, the number of adults aged 16 -64 suffering from CMHDs such as depression, anxiety, OCD, or phobias has risen from 16% in 2000 to over 22% in 2024 – with one in five adults now diagnosed with a CMHD each week.

Additionally, the data reveals a concerning rise in mental health issues among women - with 10% more women experiencing CMHDs than men.

“Studies often show that men are less likely to reach out for support when struggling, which rightly garners attention. But what’s often missed is that women are now more likely to experience poor mental health, and in many cases, are being overlooked.

“With access to professional support becoming more difficult, employers are increasingly left to manage the fallout of these struggles in the workplace.”

Recent figures from the CQC found that four in ten (40%) of people were waiting too long to receive mental health care, and 42% of people said their mental health deteriorated when waiting for care (increasing to 71% for those waiting over six months).

“It’s no surprise that people’s mental health is worsening as they struggle to access care," he added. "Often, the hardest part of receiving treatment is asking for help - and that’s when they need support, not months down the line.”

So, what’s the solution? According to Shearman, a big part of the answer lies in workplace mental health support.

“Employers cannot afford to sleep on the risks poor mental health brings - both to their people and their business.

“Having robust mental health measures in place can make a significant difference. From Mental Health First Aiders and Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) to open communication and educating staff on the signs and impact of CMHDs, small steps can lead to meaningful change.

“Of course, that alone won’t solve the wider problem - but it can make a big impact.”