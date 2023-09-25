It's become a common problem since children went back to school this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of parents looking for help tackling head lice has risen sharply since children went back to school.

According to the NHS, the number of people seeking advice on head lice and nits from the NHS website has increased by more than a third since the beginning of September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures released by NHS England, which runs the NHS website, show there were 12,720 weekly visits to the health advice page on head lice and nits last week (15 to 21 September) compared with 9,524 at the start of the month (1 to 7 September) – an increase of 34 per cent.

It seems head lice cases could be on the rise in the UK. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Visits peaked on Monday 18 September when there were 2,196 in a day – the equivalent of one click every 39 seconds. The increase coincides with children returning to school after the holidays. Head lice and nits are common in young children and families, and are passed on through head-to-head contact, not dirty hair.

Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “Head lice and nits are a common issue, especially among young children and families in close contact with one another.

“Once detected, there is no need to consult a GP but treatment should begin immediately and all household members should be checked and treated to stop further spread.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The nhs.uk head lice and nits advice page provides the latest advice to manage the condition and help keep any outbreaks of head lice and nits under control.”