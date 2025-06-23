No more misty glasses for birdwatcher Patricia – and why now could be the time to check your eyes

Mr Charles Kanavati, Consultant Ophthalmologist

A birdwatching enthusiast has thanked a local Plymouth Hospital, saying cataract surgery has changed her life - just in time for Cataracts Awareness Month this June.

Patricia Reed, 73, from Bere Alston, West Devon, has spent decades travelling the world with her husband in search of rare bird species. But in recent years, early signs of cataracts and the constant hassle of glasses began to interfere with her biggest passion.

“Bird watching is my passion in life,” says Patricia. “One of our highlights was spotting a Spangled Kingfisher in Indonesia. But over time, I noticed one of my eyes was deteriorating. My glasses would fog up while using binoculars in humid climates, and it became frustrating. I knew I’d need cataract surgery eventually, so I chose to have it done sooner rather than later.”

Cataract surgery involves replacing a lens that has become cloudy with a clear, artificial lens. Patricia decided to go private for her treatment with Wellsoon private healthcare at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth, as she wanted multi-focal lenses as opposed to the standard type available on the NHS. She says: “I compared it with two other providers, and it felt like a steal for private treatment. Now, I only need glasses for really fine print. It’s such a relief, especially when I’m out birdwatching or gardening.”

Pic:Patricia is back to bird watching after eye surgery in Plymouth

For Patricia, the result has been life-changing. “I had no issues during or after the surgery, and I’m so glad I did it. I’m back to doing what I love most. We’ve already got our next birdwatching trip planned.”

During Cataract Awareness Month (June), the hospital’s eye experts are encouraging people to book an eye test if they’ve noticed changes in their vision - especially if they are over 60 or have underlying health conditions. Early detection and the right treatment can help preserve sight and quality of life for years to come.

Consultant Ophthalmologist Charles Kanavati, Medical and Clinical Director of Ophthalmology at Practice Plus Group, says regular eye checks are crucial in detecting early signs of cataracts - particularly for the over-65s, where nearly a third are already affected.

“Our eye health is critical to enjoying our lives and maintaining independence as we grow older,” says Mr Kanavati. “Changes in vision can happen gradually with age, and spotting them early is vital. Cataracts can progress to severely impaired vision and even blindness if untreated - but they are easily diagnosed and treatable.”

Cataracts develop when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, often due to ageing, though conditions like diabetes or long-term steroid use can also contribute. Symptoms can include foggy vision, sensitivity to light, difficulty driving at night, and a dulling of colours.

“The good news is cataract surgery is one of the most common and effective procedures performed today,” says Mr Kanavati. “It not only improves vision but can also reduce the risk of falls, enhance mobility, and even improve hearing and quality of life. What’s more, it can uncover other serious eye conditions such as glaucoma or macular degeneration that might otherwise go undetected.”

While the NHS provides standard cataract surgery using mono-focal lenses, which typically correct vision at one distance, patients who opt for private care have access to a wider range of premium lenses. These options can reduce or even eliminate the need for glasses altogether.

Types of cataract lenses available:

· Standard (mono-focal) – Focuses on one distance, usually far. NHS patients receive this lens.

· Toric – Ideal for those with astigmatism, improving distance or combined vision.

· Extended Depth of Focus (EDOF) – Great for driving and computer use, with improved intermediate vision and less glare.

· Multifocal – Offers distance, intermediate and near vision, reducing the need for specs.

Mr Kanavati adds, “These enhanced lenses can really support a patient’s lifestyle. Whether you’re an avid reader, a driver, or someone like Patricia who loves birdwatching and gardening, choosing the right lens can make a significant difference.”

Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital. Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group hip and knee surgery is available from 4-6 weeks of seeing a consultant.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth is located on Brest Rd, Plymouth (PL6 5XP) and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com