The UKHSA has warned cases of the ‘winter vomiting bug’ have been surging in recent weeks

Norovirus levels across the UK are “the highest we have seen at this time of year in over a decade”, a doctor at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned.

Cases of the highly infectious stomach bug - commonly referred to as the ‘winter vomiting bug’ - have been surging in recent weeks, with hundreds of hospital beds being filled by people with symptoms, figures show.

The UKHSA said lab reports of norovirus are more than double the five-season average before the Covid pandemic, with cases increasing across all age groups, most notably in those aged 65 and over.

The majority of norovirus outbreaks continue to be reported in care home settings, but cases in hospitals are also on the rise - although they remain below the five-season average.

Outbreaks reported in care home settings increased from 47 in the week beginning 6 February to 54 in the week beginning 13 February 2023 – representing the highest number of outbreaks reported in a week so far this season.

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead of gastrointestinal infections and food safety at UKHSA, said the increase represents “the highest (levels) we have seen at this time of year” in more than 10 years.

Dr Larkin said: “Norovirus levels are currently the highest we have seen at this time of year in over a decade. Most reported cases are in the over 65s and we’re also seeing an increase in reported outbreaks, particularly in care home settings.

“Please stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms and don’t return to work (particularly if you work with vulnerable people or food) or send sick children to school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

“If you have a loved one in a care home or hospital, please avoid visiting until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared. Regular hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so washing with soap and warm water is best.”

Warning symptoms to look for

Norovirus is highly infectious and easily spread through contact with people who have been infected, or by touching contaminated surfaces. It can also be spread by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone with the bug.

The onset of symptoms usually starts suddenly within 24 to 48 hours after contracting the bug, although they can appear as early as 12 hours after exposure in some cases.

The NHS says the main symptoms of the bug include:

feeling sick (nausea)

diarrhoea

being sick (vomiting)

Those infected may also experience:

a high temperature

headaches

aching arms and legs

Most people will make a full recovery within two to three days. The NHS recommends drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, especially the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems who are more at risk.