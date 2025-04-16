Nutritionist recommends these foods for optimum gut health and decreased inflammation

A variety of fruit and vegetables

May is Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD) Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of the condition and the impact it has on people’s lives.

Someone with IBD will typically have either Crohn’s or Colitis, which causes inflammation of the bowel and other areas, making it difficult to absorb nutrients or liquids as well as normal. This can cause people to have low energy, struggle to eat and feel generally unwell.

Researchers agree that diet is important with Crohn’s and Colitis, and for some people, certain foods can even be triggers for making their symptoms worse. It is best to aim for a healthy, varied diet that gives you and your gut all the nutrients your body needs.

A diet with a variety of gut-healthy foods is something that Bio-Kult’s Kim Plaza, a registered nutritionist, recommends for everyone:“The gut microbiota consists of trillions of different microbes, all with their own characteristics and influence on our digestive health.”

“Some microbes may be helpful to us, some not so much. We can influence which types of microbes we have in our gut by eating particular foods. Foods high in specific types of fibre, for example, contain antioxidants and beneficial bacteria that are thought to be especially helpful for supporting the gut microbiome and potentially contributing to good gut health.”

Fruit, wholegrains, nuts and seeds

Fruits such as blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, cranberries and raspberries all include many different nutrients. For gut health, these foods supply polyphenols, which may influence the representation of beneficial microbes, ward off less helpful bugs and support gut barrier function, which helps manage inflammatory processes that can be affected if you suffer from IBD.

Not only do nuts and seeds contain healthy fats essential to a varied diet, but they are also a great source of fibre, which helps keep your bowel working. Kim says: “Chia seeds are especially high in fibre, providing around 34g per 100g, meaning that if you add just a tablespoon of these to your breakfast each morning, you would be consuming over 5g of fibre.”

“Fibre is helpful for increasing the abundance of beneficial bacteria, reducing excess cholesterol and BMI (body mass index). Additionally, fibre intake may help with symptoms of diarrhoea and constipation, so it may be useful for supporting overall gut health.”

Crohn’s and Colitis UK notes that some people avoid fibre in case it makes their symptoms worse, but current guidelines say that unless you have a narrowing in your gut, you shouldn’t usually need to limit your intake.

Wholegrain foods are the unrefined varieties of carbohydrates, such as brown bread, wholewheat pasta and brown rice, and they typically have more fibre than their white counterparts. For gut health, having more fibre is really helpful, and Kim notes that whole grains may help to reduce inflammatory markers.

Other foods and supplements

Kefir is often recommended for its health benefits and versatility. Especially important for those with IBD, some of the suggested benefits of kefir include improved protein digestibility, immune support and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Miso is another ingredient praised for its versatile uses. This traditional Japanese soybean paste is often used as the main component of miso soup but can also be used as a marinade or seasoning.

Kim says: “There are wide varieties of microbes found in miso, including bacteria and yeasts, with some of the proposed health benefits including managing cholesterol, supporting hormone balancing and improving circulatory health.”

Along with increasing the consumption of gut-friendly foods, many people also take a live bacteria supplement, such as Bio-Kult Everyday, which has been scientifically developed to target the digestive system.

