Olympic icon: How to train yourself to win.

Helen Glover shares her tips on developing a winning mindset.

In an exclusive interview with Champions Speakers, she outlined the importance of resilience in achieving success

The two-time Olympic champion and triple world champion rower also reflected on her career and highlighted the shift in her mindset and the motivation she got after having a family.

During an exclusive interview with the Champions Speakers agency channel, she advocated a technique called “self-talk” which is the “biggest thing” for maintaining personal reliance.

“I definitely think that mindset and resilience is something that can be trained,” she said. “There's definitely something innate around a lot of athletes in their ability to kind of push themselves and to be the best they can be.

“But that winning mindset needs to be put in place everyday. You have to have that clarity of turning up every day and no matter what, knowing that end goal. So for me, it's something that I've really learned, really practiced, and probably for me, the biggest thing in terms of resilience has been learning really effective self-talk.

“Self-talk is a technique that I've improved and keep improving, and will use all the way through my life.”

She said: “I think it's really interesting, because when I was in my 20s, and when I won in London and Rio, I definitely wasn't about breaking the mould. I wasn't interested in doing anything differently. I was really toeing the line and doing what I was told and it felt like this magical formula, this really safe space that if I did what I was told, I could win gold medals.

“And then when I had a family, I think that really changed my mindset, because I was suddenly presented with barriers. There were people telling me I can't do this thing now.

“Actually, I found myself a more motivated person, a better parent, a more energised person, when I had rowing, running alongside family life. And so, yeah, it was the first time, actually, and I was probably into my 30s, but I actually never considered challenging a system, and it is nothing, it's something I wouldn't have done when I was younger.

“I remember looking at my little girl and thinking, what could I physically do to show you that you can go out and do whatever you want to do, and what can I go, and show other mums, other parents?

Helen said having a family taught her that the definition of success can change every day: “Now I look at success through the eyes of my kids really, and success can mean so many different things to different people. It could be finding something you love, it could be learning a new skill. It could be achieving something really personal to yourself that no one ever needs to know about.

“For me, success is different every day. Success changes every day, and what it looks like and how I feel about success for me, often, actually achieving that moment that I had worked for never felt quite as exciting as getting there, as that journey.

“It’s really clicheD, but the journey for me is something that I look back and consider myself so lucky to have experienced, so lucky to have been part of almost eclipsing that one moment where you get to cross the line first.”

She said the key aspect to consider about chasing your dreams to avoid limiting yourself: “The most fundamental thing around following your dreams, especially when you've had kids, is that you're never pigeonholed, that you don't do it to yourself, you don't limit yourself in your own expectations, but the people around you never just make assumptions.

“I really believe that choice is so freeing. Not everyone will choose to go back to sport, not everyone will choose to go back to work or back to their hobbies. Not everyone should choose to but having the choice is really different.

“Having the choice is the difference between you feeling like you're stuck or like you don't have options, or the difference between feeling like, yeah, I can, I can choose now to to run things alongside parenthood, to not lose sight of who I am alongside being a parent.

