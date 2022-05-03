Omicron is now one of the most common variants of Covid-19 after first being detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last year.

Those infected with Covid may experience a range of symptoms, with new research revealing the symptoms which could be an early sign of the virus.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

Recent research from Norway involved a study interviewing 111 of 117 guests at a party on 26 November 2021.

There was an outbreak of the Omicron variant at the party, with 89% of those in attendance having had two coronavirus vaccines.

Out of those interviewed, 66 people had confirmed cases of Covid-19 and there were 15 potential cases.

The findings published in the Eurosurveillance journal found that there were eight main symptoms experienced by the group.

These included:

a cough

runny nose

sore throat

fatigue

headache

muscle pain

sneezing

pain

What are the most common Omicron symptoms for fully-vaccinated people?

The study found that the most common among those who were vaccinated were coughing, fatigue and a runny nose, but sneezing and a fever were the least reported.

Experts have also found that there are two symptoms that could act as an early warning sign of Omicron, these being fatigue and dizziness/fainting.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, told Good Morning Britain that fatigue was one of the main symptoms of Omicron when the variant first broke out in South Africa.

According to the NHS, the symptoms of Covid are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu, and most people with Covid symptoms feel better within a few weeks.

Symptoms of Covid-19 in adults can include: