Optometrist warns of the dangers of fake or ‘dupe’ designer sunglasses

An eye health expert is warning Brits on the dangers of buying fake or ‘dupe’ designer brand sunglasses, as whilst they can be a cheaper alternative, they can come with some serious eye health risks.

Morgan Sayes, Optometrist at contact lens retailer Lenstore said: “Fake sunglasses may carry a more favourable price tag, but they are heavily flawed from a health protection perspective. As they do not meet British Standard requirements, prolonged use of counterfeit sunglasses can cause serious damage to the eyes and even result in longer term issues to your overall health.

“Always buy sunglasses from a reputable source, especially if you are a prescription lens wearer as knowingly buying a counterfeit option is not only illegal, but they will provide no additional benefits and may affect your eyesight, causing discomfort, headaches and loss of focus."

She also shared details on things to look out for if you aren't sure if your sunglasses are 'fake' or not.

Poor quality sunglasses can pose serious health risks.

Little or no UV protection

Whilst authentic sunglasses will carry a ‘CE’ or ‘UV400’ mark to prove the product is legitimate, dupes and fakes will not carry an authentic mark as they usually do not carry the legal amount of protection required by UK law.

Some could have a counterfeit mark though – be sure to look out for strange fonts, poor quality markings and irregularities with the placement of the mark.

As a product without these certification marks offers next to no protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun, your eyes will be exposed to dangerous amounts of UV radiation. Long term exposure to UV radiation has been linked to cataracts, macular degeneration and even eye cancer.

Poor quality lenses

Unsurprisingly, the lenses used in counterfeit brands of sunglasses are often cheap and poor quality, meaning they can become difficult to see through, impairing your vision and even putting you at risk of harm, especially if using them whilst driving.

Cheap lenses often scratch more easily and feel thin and flimsy.

By law, authentic sunglasses must conform to British Standard BS ISO 12312- 1:2022.

Legitimate brand sunglasses also come with polarised lenses that guarantee glare from light reflecting surfaces.

The danger of having little to no glare protection is that you can strain your eyes through over-squinting– this may seem harmless, but it can result in decreased vision and increases the risk of headaches.

Cheap materials

Whilst counterfeit sunglasses have a price advantage over their ‘real’ counterparts, this is down to the quality of materials used in the final product.

Genuine sunglasses are designed to last as they are constructed with quality materials giving more durability, whereas the cheaper materials used in counterfeits will break much easier. This in turn could even cause injury to you; for example if a cheap plastic lens or frame snaps and scratches your face or eye.

Improper fit

Authentic sunglasses should fit comfortably on your head, resting on the bridge of your nose and behind your ears, whereas counterfeit options are typically less likely to fit well.

This can result in discomfort and even mark your face if the fittings are either too loose or too tight.