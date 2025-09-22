Organ Donation Week: One Choice Can Save Nine Lives

Organ Donation Week

Organ Donation Week 2025 runs between Monday 22nd – Sunday 28th September, marking 31 years of the NHS Organ Donation Register.

In 2024/25, there were 2,394 deceased and living organ donors who helped 4,583 patients receive lifesaving or life-enhancing transplants. However, as of September 2025, more than 8,000 people—the highest number ever recorded—are on the UK organ donation waiting list, including 276 children. Every day, someone dies waiting for a transplant, and last year, more than 400 people in the UK died before receiving the organ they needed.

Organ donations

Despite these donations, hundreds of families still override their loved ones’ wishes each year. Consent rises from 60% to 90% when a loved one’s decision is known, highlighting the importance of talking openly and making your choice clear.

Under the UK’s soft opt-out system, it is assumed you consent to donate unless you actively opt out. However, you are not automatically added to the NHS Organ Donor Register—you must confirm your decision to ensure it is honoured.

Even when you’re registered, your family will always be consulted before any donation. Having open conversations about your wishes ensures your loved ones understand and can respect your decision. To help start these sometimes difficult discussions, L&G has partnered with NHS Blood & Transplant to share practical tips.

Having the discussion

Educate yourself – Becoming an organ donor can be an incredibly rewarding way to impact someone’s life. It’s natural to have questions or concerns, whether for yourself or a loved one. Learning more about organ donation can make your decision easier and help you explain it confidently to your family. Use reliable sources, such as the NHS Organ Donation website, to understand the process, myths, and facts.

Address concerns openly – Family members may have questions or reservations. Be patient and listen to their viewpoints. Address their worries with facts and reassurance, helping everyone feel more comfortable with the decision.

Family members may have questions or reservations. Be patient and listen to their viewpoints. Address their worries with facts and reassurance, helping everyone feel more comfortable with the decision. Tailor the conversation for children – When talking to children, consider their age and understanding. Use simple language, familiar examples, and be honest in answering questions. Pick a calm moment, encourage them to ask questions, and guide them to reliable sources if they want to learn more.

When talking to children, consider their age and understanding. Use simple language, familiar examples, and be honest in answering questions. Pick a calm moment, encourage them to ask questions, and guide them to reliable sources if they want to learn more. Lead by example – Share your own choice first. Explaining why you’ve decided to register (or not) can help normalise the conversation and make others more comfortable sharing their views.

Share your own choice first. Explaining why you’ve decided to register (or not) can help normalise the conversation and make others more comfortable sharing their views. Use everyday moments – Discussions don’t have to be formal. Mealtimes, family gatherings, or car journeys can be natural opportunities to talk about your wishes.

Get Involved

This Organ Donation Week, landmarks across the UK will be illuminated in pink, the colour of the organ donation card, to honour those who died waiting for a transplant and spark conversations about organ donation. You can get involved by taking two minutes to register your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, a gift that could save up to nine lives.

For more information, visit the NHS Organ Donation website or the L&G Organ Donation guide.