More than 1,000 GP practises will move to a digital phone system by March which could end the “8am scramble” when patients usually rush to secure an appointment.

The switch was announced in May by the government after it invested £240 million as part of the Primary Care Recovery Plan.

It aims to allow patients to contact their GP faster, avoid getting the engaged tone, and have their request dealt with online options to help provide them with more options.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We are delivering on our promises to make access to GP appointments easier while boosting staffing numbers.

“With the support of NHS England, general practices, pharmacies and dental surgeries, backed by significant investment from the Government, we will bring an end to the 8am scramble for appointments.”

The government said the Primary Care Recovery Plan is progressing, with talks ongoing with NHS England and pharmaceutical companies.

Consultations will also be launched to explore the possibility of giving dental hygienists and pharmacy technicians more power to prescribe certain medicines.

Health minister Neil O’Brien said the Government wants to “make sure we are making the best use of skilled professionals” while “freeing up dentists and pharmacists to carry out vital services”.

“We have so much skill and experience within our surgeries and pharmacies and by better using technology, transferring services and cutting bureaucracy we will have a more efficient and effective service,” he added.

Women may be able to access oral contraception through pharmacies rather than their family doctor, while patients who need prescription drugs for seven common conditions, such as earache or shingles, would be able to get them without a GP appointment.

Blood pressure checks at local pharmacies will also be expanded.

Dr Kiren Collison, a GP and interim medical director for primary care at NHS England, said: “GP teams are already treating record numbers of patients but we are determined to improve access further, which is why it is fantastic that all GP practices will be upgrading their telephone systems to make it as easy as possible for patients to contact their practice.