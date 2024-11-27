Over three quarters of British women were not taught how to use tampons ahead of starting their first period

Using a dual flush toilet and checking for leaky loos are important steps we can all take to significantly reduce wasting water.

Two fifths of British women were not taught about how to use any menstruation products before starting their period, with only 28% being taught by their school and just four in 10 by family.

This lack of awareness is leading to many suffering from pain or discomfort and even having to leave school to deal with their period, new research* from Initial Washroom Hygiene has found.

Amongst women not taught how to use menstrual products before their first period, 40% suffered having their period leak through their clothing. Meanwhile, a third (31%) reported they had experienced pain from incorrectly using a period product such as a tampon, situations that could have been easily avoided had they received appropriate education ahead of time.

The data, which surveyed over 1,000 UK women across a range of age groups, points to a major knowledge gap when it comes to using period products. It shows that even amongst recent school leavers, education is still severely lacking, placing girls at risk.

Looking specifically at Generation Z women aged 18-24, 30% say they were not taught how to use menstrual products ahead of their first period (a figure that rises to 42% for those aged 45+), suggesting that while education is slowly improving, millions of girls are still left unprepared when they experience their first period.

Over half in this youngest age group (56%) report having felt shame in having to ask someone to explain how to use a menstrual product to them when the time came. One in eight (14%) of 18-24 year olds even say they have had to leave school to deal with a period.

Many women were also completely oblivious to the health and hygiene risks associated with a lack of menstrual knowledge before they started their period. For example, 60% of all women surveyed were not made aware of the dangers of toxic shock syndrome before their first period - something that occurs if period products are not changed frequently enough and can be potentially life-threatening. Worryingly, 16% of women are still unfamiliar with the condition as adults.

In addition, 80% didn’t know about infections like thrush before their periods began and 79% were unaware of reproductive and urinary tract infections, both of which can be exacerbated by not changing period products regularly enough.

Only 28% of all women in the survey were taught about menstrual products by their school before their period, and just 39% by a close family member (parent or sibling). As such, nearly two fifths 39%) were not taught by anyone. This lack of education at a young age meant that a fifth of all those polled (20%) had to figure out how to use menstrual products by trial and error.

To close this period product knowledge gap, Initial Washroom Hygiene has teamed up with Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Shazia Malik, to create educational videos, that provide advice and tips on how to safely use the most commonly used period products, and bust some of the most common menstruation myths.

Sian Walkling, Initial Washroom Hygiene, commented: “There is a clear gap in the education that young women are receiving regarding their menstrual cycle, which is having a serious effect on their first period experiences. We’re determined to help bridge this gap and make using period products easier, and less intimidating for women of all ages.

“The videos provide answers for anyone who relates to the 41% across all ages who did not know about the menstrual cycle and what to expect before their first period. A figure that rises to 52% for those aged 45+. And, as older women will hopefully become a source of knowledge for their daughters, nieces, and grandchildren this education must be available to all.”

Dr Shazia Malik says; “A lack of education on period products and menstruation can be detrimental at any age, and can be daunting for those who haven’t been taught fully growing up. That’s why I’ve worked with Initial Washroom Hygiene to create these simple guides to give helpful insight on how to use some of the most common period products, as no one should have to face embarrassment or shame from starting their periods”.

The educational videos are available on Initial Washroom Hygiene’s YouTube channel now.