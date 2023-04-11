The four-day walkout centres around a pay row between the BMA and government

Junior doctors across England begin a four-day strike today which will see up to 47,600 workers walkout.

The strike is part of a worsening dispute over pay which threatens to cause huge disruption to the NHS, raising concerns over patient safety.

An estimated 350,000 appointments, including operations, are set to be cancelled as a result of the walkout by members of the British Medical Association (BMA).

The strikes centre around a pay row between the BMA and the government, with the union claiming junior doctors in England have seen a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09 because pay rises have been below inflation. The union has asked for a full pay restoration that the government said would amount to a 35% pay rise – which ministers have said is unaffordable.

Junior doctors will mount picket lines outside hospitals from 7am on Tuesday (11 April) until Saturday morning (15 April) in the longest walkout since nurses, ambulance crews and other health workers began taking action last year.

NHS managers have warned that patient care is “on a knife edge” because of the strike, while NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said the number of appointments cancelled - previously suggested to be 250,000 - was likely to rise by another 100,000.

Mr Taylor said the likely impact of the strike is “heartbreaking”, adding there is “no question” this strike will be more disruptive than the 72-hour walkouts by NHS staff last month, which led to 175,000 cancelled appointments.

The BMA has previously said it was willing to enter talks with Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay and suspend strikes if members were presented with a “credible” pay offer “to resolve 15 years of pay erosion”.

BMA junior doctor committee co-chairman Dr Vivek Trivedi said: “We were knocking on the Health Secretary’s door, asking to meet with him to negotiate a settlement to this dispute, long before the current strike got underway.

“We have been in a formal dispute since October. He refused to respond and meet us until we had a strike ballot result. He has had months to put a credible offer on the table and avert industrial action, so for him to say, ‘It’s disappointing,’ is at best disingenuous.

“We have always maintained our aim is for full pay restoration – to reverse the more than 26% real-terms pay cuts Mr Barclay’s Government have imposed on us over the past 15 years, putting starting salaries up by just £5 per hour to £19. We have always maintained we are willing to negotiate on how to achieve pay restoration, so for Mr Barclay to suggest we had any preconditions is yet again disingenuous.

“The reality is that the Health Secretary has had every opportunity to bring an end to the dispute. His decision to refuse to table a credible offer – indeed he has not tabled a single offer so far – means that this action is solely due to this government’s repeated inaction. We would still be willing to suspend strike action this week if the Secretary of State makes a credible offer that can be the basis of negotiation.”

A BMA advertising campaign highlighting the amount three junior doctors would earn between them for taking out an appendix (Photo: British Medical Association / PA)

NHS England said staff will prioritise emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations. The health body added that appointments and operations will only be cancelled “where unavoidable” and patients will be offered alternative dates as soon as possible.

Commenting on the strike, Mr Barclay said: “It is extremely disappointing the BMA has called strike action for four consecutive days. Not only will the walkouts risk patient safety, but they have also been timed to maximise disruption after the Easter break.

“I hoped to begin formal pay negotiations with the BMA last month but its demand for a 35% pay rise is unreasonable – it would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of over £20,000. If the BMA is willing to move significantly from this position and cancel strikes we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions.