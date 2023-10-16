A patient declared dead by an ambulance service woke up later in hospital

An ambulance trust has apologised after a patient who was declared “dead” later woke up in hospital.

The individual was taken by paramedics to Darlington Memorial Hospital on Friday.

It has been reported that the patient had been declared dead following an incident earlier that day, but woke up in hospital. The patient has not been identified and their current condition has not been revealed.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) apologised to the patient’s family and said an inquiry has begun.

Director of paramedicine, Andrew Hodge, said: “As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we opened an investigation and contacted the patient’s family. We are deeply sorry for the distress that this has caused them. A full review of this incident is being undertaken and we are unable to comment any further at this stage. The colleagues involved are being supported appropriately and we will not be commenting further about any individuals at this point.”