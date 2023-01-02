The Liberal Democrats said the findings of its survey are a “national scandal”

Some unwell people across the UK are resorting to DIY medical treatments because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, new research suggests.

More than one in four adults have tried to get an in-person consultation with a GP in their local area but were unable to do so in the past 12 months, according to a survey by Savanta ComRes.

While some delayed seeing a doctor or gave up altogether, the poll found that one in six (16%) of those who could not get an appointment either administered treatment themselves or asked somebody else who was not medically qualified to do so.

The Liberal Democrats, who commissioned the survey, described the findings as a “national scandal” and claimed years of “mismanagement and neglect” of local health services by the government is to blame.

The survey involved more than 2,000 adults and found that three out of four (72%) had tried to get a face-to-face GP appointment in their local area in the past year. Of these, 43% were successful in securing an appointment while 29% were not.

One in three (32%) of those who were unsuccessful said they delayed seeing a GP despite being in pain, while almost as many (31%) abandoned their attempt to get an appointment altogether.

One in four (24%) said they bought medication at a pharmacy or online without advice from a doctor, while one in five (19%) went to A&E. The survey also found that one in 10 (11%) paid for a private consultation and another 10% travelled a long distance to find a GP surgery that was offering appointments.

Some people are resorting to DIY medical treatments because they cannot get a face-to-face GP appointment (Photo: Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the government has repeatedly broken its promises to recruit more doctors and called on ministers to bring in another 8,000 GPs after in-person appointments have become “almost extinct” in some areas.

He said: “This is a national scandal. Face-to-face GP appointments have become almost extinct in some areas of the country. We now have the devastating situation where people are left treating themselves or even self-prescribing medication because they can’t see their local GP.

“The British public pay their fair share to the NHS, but years of Government mismanagement and neglect of local health services has left millions unable to see their GP.”

Lack of funding and resources blamed for lack of appointments

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said that there were almost 2,300 more full-time equivalent doctors working in general practice as of last September, compared with September 2019, while there were also record numbers in GP training.

He said: “We recognise the pressures GPs are under and are working to increase access for patients. This year GP teams have delivered 80,000 more appointments every working day compared to last year, and we plan to deliver over a million more appointments this winter by bolstering general practice teams with other professionals.

“Guidance is clear that GP practices must provide face-to-face appointments, alongside remote consultations – and over two-thirds of appointments in November were face to face.”

Dr Margaret Ikpoh, vice chair of the Royal College of GPs, added: “We want our patients to receive timely and appropriate care, but difficulties in accessing our services are the consequence of an under-resourced, underfunded, and understaffed service working under unsustainable pressures.

“While we understand that difficulties in getting GP appointments will drive some patients to take matters into their own hands and turn to the internet or try to ‘cure’ themselves, we urge them to use reputable NHS-accredited resources which are written and quality assured by qualified and experienced medical professionals.

