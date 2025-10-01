Pavements turned into powerful reminders to check your breasts

Breast Cancer UK urges everyone to check their breasts by turning street studs into nipples

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, British pavements are bearing all. Pavement studs across London, Manchester and Edinburgh, which often go unnoticed, are being transformed into nipples as part of a bold conversation-starting initiative from Breast Cancer UK. Designed to stop people in their tracks, the charity is taking its plea for cancer prevention to the streets (quite literally) in a nationwide ode to the importance of early detection.

Breast cancer is estimated to affect 1 in 7 women in the UK in their lifetime​ [1]​, yet studies tell us that at least 30% of these cases could be prevented [2]. Breast Cancer UK is dedicated to prevention, empowering people with the knowledge and tools to reduce their risk, and is championing early detection as a lifesaving step through its new ‘Street Nipples’ campaign.

The attention-grabbing breast stencils that can be spotted across England and Scotland are created with reverse clean graffiti, a technique that uses pressure washers rather than paint to ensure an eco-friendly, chemical-free finish. Though the head-turning art will disappear naturally over time, the message will continue to resonate long after the artworks have faded away: If you don't look for it; you could miss it.

An interactive map of the nipple artworks is available here, helping people track down the designs, of which there are 20 in London, 15 in Manchester, and 15 in Edinburgh. Those who spot and share a snap on social media using #StreetNipples, tagging @breastcanceruk and giving the account a follow will also be entered into a prize draw to win a selection of Breast Cancer UK merch.

Thalie Martini, CEO of Breast Cancer UK, stresses that awareness means empowerment: “We know that at least 30% of breast cancer cases are preventable, but for those that are not, it’s vital to know the signs. We are concerned that many women in the UK are forgetting to check what’s right in front of them. That’s why this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are taking to the streets to urge women to take their health, quite literally, into their own hands.”

Breast Cancer UK knows that changes to lifestyle and environment could help significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer, which is why the charity continues to empower individuals through education, research and advocacy. These small but powerful changes include having a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, doing regular physical activity, limiting alcohol intake, and reducing your exposure to harmful chemicals.

Whilst prevention is the focus of the charity, it recognises that preventative measures aren't always enough, and catching breast cancer early through self-examination is critical. This is why Breast Cancer UK stresses the urgency of recognising when something’s not right. Catching breast cancer early can save lives, but too often, signs go unnoticed - just like the street studs that are being transformed.

Breast Cancer UK’s ‘Street Nipple’ artworks can be spotted across London, Manchester and Edinburgh from 1st October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month until they naturally fade.