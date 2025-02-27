Peace of mind: Why talking about death can be a gift to your loved ones

Have you thought about what will happen to your family pet?

Death can be an uncomfortable topic to raise, and in fact 37% of us actively avoid it for fear of upsetting someone. But while it might not be the easiest conversation to have, it’s one of the most important.

Have you thought about what will happen to your loved ones when you die? Your children, your pets, or even that houseplant only you seem to care for? Maybe you’re in the 43% of UK adults who already have a Will in place (Canada Life, 2024) and feel quite prepared, but have you thought about your funeral?

YouGov research from funeral plan provider Golden Charter found that one in three people who have had to arrange a funeral were most worried about not knowing what their loved one wanted. That’s a lot of second-guessing during an already emotional time. So, while funerals might not be a popular topic of conversation, talking about what you want is important to make sure your wishes are understood when the time comes.

And yet, so many of us put off talking about it. But as Sorya Kousourou, Chief Customer Officer at Golden Charter, explains, it doesn’t have to be daunting. “Talking about your funeral doesn’t have to be stressful, emotional or upsetting if you approach it in the right way.”

Sorya Kousourou says talking about funerals doesn't have to be difficult

National Funeral Planning Awareness Week is the perfect time to take a moment and think about what you want. Sorya recommends taking some time to reflect on funerals you’ve been to, what you liked and what you didn’t, and how you want to be remembered.

“Start with the basics: burial or cremation? Would you like a formal service or something more personal? You might want to think about music, flowers, or even a dress code. There are no rules—it’s your farewell.

“There are, of course, many traditional options when it comes to a funeral, but we’ve also seen lots of people planning to put their own stamp on their send off with celebratory parties or personalised transport, for example.”

Now comes what you might think is the hard part – the conversation itself. One in five UK adults say they don’t know where to start, while 33% are actively putting it off.

“It’s healthy to have open conversations about death, but it can still be a sensitive topic for some, especially if it’s not something they have thought about before.

“Think about when and where to bring your plans up – the right setting can help to make it easier and less emotional. Maybe it’s over a cup of tea, or in a relaxed moment where your family member or friend will be open to hearing about your future plans.”

And Sorya says to take it gently, being honest and clear about what you want but approaching the topic in a way your loved ones can handle.

“Your family’s thoughts might shape your plans and they may need time to process the conversation, so be prepared to leave it with them and revisit the conversation at another time.”

She also suggests noting down your wishes and sharing a copy with them so there is a record of what you want.

No matter the circumstances surrounding the loss of a family member or friend, having a clear understanding of what that person wants helps to alleviate the stress of making funeral arrangements at what is already an emotionally challenging time. It lets those left behind focus on honouring their loved one’s memory rather than worrying about whether they’re getting it ‘right’.

And half of Brits think that ensuring these wishes are carried out properly is one of the biggest benefits of having a funeral plan in place, making things much easier for loved ones and helping to give peace of mind to all parties.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, it’s not the only benefit either – funeral plans can help to provide financial security and avoid the risk of funeral poverty, where someone is left in considerable debt from having to cover funeral costs unexpectedly, something that 60% of us are worried about.

“A funeral plan isn’t just about making things easier – it’s also a practical way to manage costs and avoid financial stress,” says Sorya. “Funerals can be expensive and unforeseen, and having a plan in place ensures your wishes are met without leaving unexpected costs behind. It’s a simple step that can bring peace of mind to everyone.”

