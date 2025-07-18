Pharmacist shares common skincare ingredients to avoid during pregnancy

Pregnancy

With the rise in searches for ‘skin changes during pregnancy’ rising by 350% in the past month and ‘pregnancy safe skincare’ queries rising by 250% according to Google Trends. It’s clear that those expecting are wanting a bit of a helping hand with getting the pregnancy glow, the correct way.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help, Cult Beauty teamed up with pharmacist and founder of The Derma Lab, Elizabeth Japal, to answer the most asked questions about pregnancy skincare and to reveal the best skincare ingredients to use (and which ones to avoid) when pregnant.

How does pregnancy affect your skin?

During pregnancy, it’s common to experience a range of skin changes. This includes everything from “increased sensitivity, dryness, breakouts and pigmentation issues such as melasma (often called the ‘mask of pregnancy’). Many also report that their skin feels more reactive, or conversely, may experience a pregnancy glow due to increased circulation and oil production,” explains Elizabeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth continues to say, “Skin changes are driven by hormonal fluctuations, primarily the increase in estrogen, progesterone and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). These hormones can affect the skin’s oil glands, melanin production and immune response, leading to everything from acne and pigmentation to increased redness or itchiness.”

The top skincare ingredients to AVOID during pregnancy

While pregnancy is a wonderful journey, it also calls for extra caution, especially when it comes to what you put on your skin. Some commonly used skincare ingredients can pose risks, so it’s important to check the ingredients list on your skincare products to know which ones to steer clear of:

Retinoids (including retinol and tretinoin)

Oral retinoids (we’re talking about isotretinoin used for severe acne) are linked to causing serious birth defects. While topical retinoids are absorbed through the skin in much smaller amounts, there’s still a concern that even small systemic absorption could potentially pose risks to the developing fetus.

High-dose salicylic acid

Small amounts (under 2%) of salicylic acid are likely to be safe during pregnancy, but higher concentrations (such as in chemical peels or strong acne treatments) can increase the likelihood of systemic exposure, which is why they’re avoided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certain essential oils

Like rosemary, sage and peppermint can be sensitising or problematic as your skin is much more irritable during pregnancy.

Chemical sunscreens

Typically using ingredients such as oxybenzone, avobenzone and octinoxate, chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays and convert them into heat. While effective for sun protection, there are a few concerns about using them during pregnancy as it these components can be absorbed through the skin and enter the bloodstream. Instead, ensure you apply mineral alternatives.

The top skincare ingredients to use during pregnancy

Pregnancy doesn’t mean you have to put all your skin care on pause. There are plenty of safe and effective ingredients that can support your skin through hormonal changes, keeping it healthy and hydrated.

Elizabeth Japal recommends these skincare ingredients that are pregnancy-friendly and ideal for maintaining a nourished appearance:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niacinamide

A great all-rounder, niacinamide is celebrated to reduce the risk of redness, pigmentation all while strengthening the skin barrier.

Vitamin C

A brightening agent, vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant that protects against environmental stressors while lightening dark spots to promote a more even, radiant complexion by inhibiting melanin production.

Hyaluronic acid

A powerful humectant that’s deeply hydrating, hyaluronic acid draws moisture from the environment into your skin, providing intense nourishment without feeling heavy or greasy. This is especially beneficial during pregnancy when skin can become dry and stretched.

Azelaic acid

A brilliant, pregnancy-safe option for treating acne and melasma, azelaic acid helps reduce blemishes by unclogging pores and reducing inflammation without the harshness of stronger treatments. What’s more, a naturally occurring acid found in grains like barley and wheat, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ceramides and peptides

Helping to restore the skin barrier and lock in moisture, ceramides and peptides are a dynamic duo that nurture, protect and strengthen your skin gently and safely during pregnancy.

“The best way to understand which skin care products are safe during pregnancy is to consult your GP, midwife, or pharmacist and look for reputable brands that specify pregnancy-safe formulations”, says Japal.