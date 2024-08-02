Plasma Donation Centre celebrates first anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reading Plasma Donation Centre is marking its first year since the official opening of the new and improved venue.

Staff, including the team of nurses and healthcare assistants, along with donors and recipients of plasma-based medicines, celebrated with a slice of cake to mark the occasion, with Reading being one of only three dedicated venues in England for people to donate plasma.

Since opening in summer 2023, the Reading centre are proud to have welcomed more than 3,800 donors to the centre and collected 11,760 plasma donations over the past 12 months.

Making up part of the blood, donated plasma is essential in making medicines such as immunoglobin and can treat up to 50 diseases and save countless lives. Plasma Operations Manager for Reading, Erika Farkas, said: “We are thrilled to mark this anniversary here in Reading and are very proud to be part of a programme that will see collected plasma turned into much-needed medicines.

Reading PLasma Centre Staff celebrating

“We have a great network of amazing dedicated donors in the area, but are always keen to welcome new recruits to plasma donation. Donating plasma takes around an hour and donors can make more regular appointments compared to blood, due to the recovery time being shorter. Plasma donors can donate as routinely as every two weeks, and due to the growing need for unique medicines, every donation really does count.

“Our staff are friendly, able to inform the donor about the process of plasma donation and we offer a comfortable and welcoming environment for those taking time out of their day to donate and help others. So, I would urge those within the local area and wider county to consider donating plasma, it’s a miracle life-saving component we all possess and can really make a difference to those in need.”

Plasma is a yellow liquid, that is part of the blood, and is responsible for carrying many important things around the body including clotting factors and immune system components. Plasma is used to make doses of immunoglobulin, which can strengthen and stabilise the immune system and treats more than 50 immune disorders. It is also used to create treatments for life-threatening bleeding and is therefore used every day in hospitals across the country to save the lives of patients, for example, those involved in serious accidents, undergoing major surgery or suffering complications of childbirth.

Reading is one of only three dedicated plasma donation centres in the country, along with Birmingham and Twickenham. The process of donation takes around an hour and people can donate as often as every two weeks and contribute to improving the lives of over 17,000 people in England each year. For those not near a plasma donor centre, donating blood can still help people who regularly need plasma medicines.

If you're the giving type, register as a plasma donor at www.blood.co.uk/plasma