Positive 2025: Brits are swapping the winter slump for a life overhaul

A woman throws her Cloudpillo into the air with joy

A quarter of Brits have stated that they are starting the year with a sense of newly found optimism and state that 2025 is the year to take change - seeking a dramatic leap of adventure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes the below (in order of preference):

Getting a dramatic haircut or finding a new look

Finding a new job

Moving to a new city or even country

Quitting their job completely to discover their true passion

A huge 74% of the nation have described their mindset for the year ahead as adventurous, positive or joyful, research has shown in a study conducted by leading sleep brand Cloudpillo. Men are feeling more adventurous than women in 2025, with London being the city most likely to embrace this collective mindset.

25% believe the positive step change is being seen across the country, with a quarter of the nation reporting this collective optimism is contagious – down to ‘’something in the air’’ that hasn’t been there before. This bold wave of individuals, dubbed the ‘’Joy Setters’’ are leading a shift towards reinvention, with this adventurous spirit trending across social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brits are swapping the winter slump for a spirit of following their dreams, setting bold goals and seeking energised starts to the year. From booking spontaneous trips, to finally picking up a new hobby, 25% of people say adventure tops their year's priorities.

Instead of focusing on the doom and gloom, 75% are proactively choosing to shun any negativity from the news, social media and work. Following positive news only and a good night’s sleep will help them achieve their goals.

35-year-old teachers are most likely to make dramatic life changes. Those aged 65 in early retirement are bucking the trend, instead choosing to snooze until Spring.

These research findings conducted by leading sleep brand Cloudpillo mark a dramatic cultural pivot from the cautious mindset that has defined the last few years. Lars van der Wijst, Co-Founder of Cloudpillo enthuses: ‘’It’s refreshing to see this uplift in positivity and appetite for change sweeping the UK. We know how important a good night’s sleep is for feeling refreshed and being the best version of yourself with one in eight respondents revealing their pillow is a key source of comfort during January’s gloom.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in five say a good night’s sleep makes them more likely to achieve their goals, with this proactive collective understanding that proper rest really is at the core of reframing challenges, focusing on optimism and being able to live their dreams.

Cloudpillo launches in January 2025.