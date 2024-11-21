Power to the peas: Why the Queen's favourite veggie deserves a spot on your plate

Bowl of peas

Fit for royalty, the small but mighty vegetable is packed with a variety of surprising benefits, from supporting your digestive system to working wonders as part of your beauty regime

It’s official – peas have the royal seal of approval! Following recent news that Her Majesty’s favourite vegetable is the humble pea, there’s no better time to celebrate this versatile, nutrient-packed veggie! From boosting digestive health to enhancing your beauty routine, frozen peas are small but might addition to your diet – and they’re good for the planet too!

Research has revealed that 91% of Brits – teens in particular – do not eat at least 200g of vegetables a day. With peas leading the way as a nutritional powerhouse, it’s time to up your intake. Here, experts from the leading industry campaign Yes Peas share the surprising benefits of the Queen’s veggie of choice.

Peas are packed with nutrients

While they may be tiny, peas pack a powerful nutritional punch. Bursting with vitamins K, C, and B, minerals such as iron, zinc and magnesium, and antioxidants that are known for being anti-inflammatory and aid in eye health, peas contribute significantly to a well-rounded diet.

They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a crucial component for those embracing vegetarian or vegan lifestyles. For meat eaters, they make a great addition to countless meals. While eggs are a well-known source of protein, peas provide a healthier alternative with the added benefit of being lower in calories and saturated fat.

Peas are an incredibly sustainable vegetable

Peas are not just nutritious; they're also eco-friendly. Peas play a pivotal role in sustainable farming practices. As nitrogen-fixing legumes, peas enrich the soil, reducing the need for synthetic fertilisers and promoting a healthier environment for future crops. As well as this, peas have a lower water requirement compared to crops like avocados or almonds.

The cultivation and harvesting process of peas also minimises food waste, as the peas are podded in the field, and all pod and vine waste is recycled to enrich the soil, so they’re not only good for you but good for the planet too!

Peas champion British agriculture

Boosting your pea consumption not only benefits your health but also supports the livelihoods of approximately 700 British pea farmers who play a crucial role in feeding the nation. With a staggering 90% of the UK self-sufficient in pea production, British farmers work tirelessly during the six-week British harvesting season, operating 24/7 using efficient viners to harvest, shell, and transport peas from field to frozen in under 150 minutes. The dedication of our farmers makes this process truly pea-nomenal.

Peas are a beauty essential

Incorporating peas into your diet can do wonders for your skin and hair. Packed with vitamins A and C, peas promote a radiant complexion by aiding in skin cell repair, preventing breakouts, and boosting collagen production to minimise fine lines and wrinkles. Their rich antioxidant content, combats free radicals, offering potent anti-aging properties for a youthful glow.

Peas also play a key role in hydration, contributing to supple skin and reducing the likelihood of inflammatory markers. Additionally, the abundance of vitamins and minerals in peas, such as B6, folate, and biotin, makes them the ultimate nourishment for both your scalp and hair, supporting hair health, growth, and strength. So just embrace the pea-powered revolution for a natural approach to skincare and haircare.

Peas aid with digestive health

Peas also serve as natural prebiotics, nurturing beneficial gut bacteria (probiotics) and promoting a balanced gut flora that optimises digestion and enhances the absorption of vital nutrients, supporting immune health. They also promote regular bowel movements and reduce the risk of stomach cancer, contributing to a healthy digestive system. Peas protect against oxidative stress and inflammation in the digestive tract, lowering the risk of disorders such as colon cancer.

As an excellent source of plant-based protein, peas surpass a whole egg or a tablespoon of peanut butter in a 100-calorie serving, aiding weight management and preventing overeating.

