Praise for daughter of British woman killed by rabies in Morocco as she launches lifesaving campaign to protect others and dogs

The heartbroken daughter of a woman who died after being scratched by a stray puppy while on holiday in Morocco has spoken of her mission to save lives, both human and canine, by joining a global vaccination campaign in her mother’s memory.

Robyn Thomson’s mother, Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was enjoying a winter break in Morocco with her husband earlier this year when she was scratched on the leg by a small puppy that had taken shelter under her sunbed. The injury seemed minor at the time and Yvonne, a grandmother-of-four, gave it little thought.

But several months later, the former local authority worker was rushed to Barnsley Hospital with an excruciating headache and rapidly declining health. Within days she lost the ability to speak, walk, or swallow. She began to hallucinate and developed a severe aversion to water, one of the classic symptoms of advanced rabies infection.

Yvonne was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, where doctors eventually diagnosed the rare and almost always fatal virus. She died on June 11.

Now, in the face of unthinkable grief, Robyn, 32 has channelled her pain into purpose, joining the fight to eliminate rabies by fundraising for Mission Rabies, an award-winning charity that runs mass dog vaccination drives and public education campaigns across Africa and Asia.

“This year I suffered the unimaginable: losing my mum to rabies, a devastating yet entirely preventable disease,” said Robyn on her GoFundMe page. “In her name, I am raising funds to volunteer with Mission Rabies in Cambodia. Their goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of the dog population to achieve herd immunity and stop rabies at its source, while also educating children on how to recognise rabid animals and stay safe.

“If I can save even one life through this work, or spare one family from going through what we’ve experienced, then it will be turning a terrible negative into something positive.”

Robyn’s story has touched the hearts of many, including Les Ward MBE, chair of the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC), which is campaigning to end the cruel mass killing of street dogs in Morocco and implement a meaningful and humane trap neuter vaccinate release programme (TNVR) nationwide. With Mission Rabies, she couldn’t have chosen a better organisation in memory of her Mum.

“Robyn’s strength and courage in the wake of such a horrific loss is truly inspiring,” said Les. “Her commitment to honouring her mother’s memory through action will not only help protect communities from this terrible virus, but also save the lives of countless innocent dogs who are too often the victims of fear and misunderstanding. She is an incredible example of compassion in the face of tragedy.”

The IAWPC, a coalition of 26 animal welfare organisations including the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, and In Defense of Animals, is urging Morocco to implement humane, science-backed Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programmes to manage dog populations and stop the spread of rabies.

The coalition has been documenting the brutal killing of street dogs in Morocco, many of them poisoned or shot in front of tourists and children, as the country prepares to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“Rabies is a solvable problem,” added Les Ward. “With vaccination, education and humane dog management by the countries where rabies still exists, we can eliminate it and avoid tragedies like Yvonne’s ever happening again.”

Robyn added: "Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to a world without rabies, and honours my mum’s memory by protecting others.”

To support Robyn’s campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mum-fighting-rabies-in-cambodia