Project 145: Childhood friendship fuels Peak District world record attempt for Kidney Research UK

But this is more than an endurance test. It’s a way to raise awareness and support for Kidney Research UK, inspired by Sam’s mum, who was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in the mid-2000s and is now awaiting her second kidney transplant. Sam is undergoing evaluation as a potential living donor.

A Self-Designed World Record Attempt

The Peak District does not have an official definition or list of peaks. With no standard classification, Richard developed his own criteria—identifying any point within the Peak District described as a ‘peak’, ‘hill’, ‘ethel’, ‘Marilyn’, or ‘hump’, ensuring they had notable elevation or prominence.

Project 145 is the result of two years of research, planning, and training. To date, no one has attempted to complete all of these peaks in a single continuous effort, and Richard’s run will be submitted to Guinness World Records as the first of its kind.

He will complete the entire route on foot, relying on mental resilience, physical endurance, and meticulous logistics. His dad and Sam will support him in campervans, meeting him at checkpoints with food, water, and essential supplies. Each night, he’ll camp near the day’s endpoint before setting off again the next morning.

Preparation and Training

Richard is a Sports Rehabilitation Specialist and PhD student at Loughborough University, with experience in endurance sports. His training plan includes running up to 120km a week, balancing strength work and recovery to prepare for the extreme demands of Project 145.

Recently, he completed the Keswick Mountain Festival 50km ultra marathon and is planning a solo 100km challenge to further test his pacing and endurance.

Why Kidney Research?

Kidney disease affects 1 in 10 people in the UK, yet it often remains underfunded and overlooked. Kidney Research UK drives progress in early detection, improved treatments, and long-term solutions.

Sam’s mum has been living with IgA Nephropathy, a disease where immune system proteins build up in the kidneys, leading to lasting damage. Symptoms—such as blood in the urine, swelling, and high blood pressure—can appear late, making early awareness and research crucial. There is no cure yet, but funding can accelerate breakthroughs that will improve lives.

For Richard, this challenge is about more than the miles. It’s about turning determination into action, supporting a cause that affects thousands of families, and making a difference—one step at a time.

The Fundraising Goal – £10,000 for Kidney Research UK

Richard has set an ambitious target: to raise £10,000 for Kidney Research UK, funding vital work to improve treatments and find cures. To reach this goal, he’ll need as much support as possible—whether through donations, spreading the word, or joining him on the journey.

How to Get Involved

Richard encourages anyone interested to be part of the journey:

Join him on the route —whether for a few kilometres or a whole day.

—whether for a few kilometres or a whole day. Follow the journey on Instagram: @project145peaks

@project145peaks Donate to the cause: Project 145 JustGiving

Every donation goes directly to Kidney Research UK, supporting their mission to transform treatments and save lives.

Project 145 is about pushing limits, but also about showing up—for friends, for family, and for those facing challenges that can’t be outrun.

1 . Contributed Well-earned rest Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Richard in his element on a trail race Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Sam with his mum Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Richard and Sam at a festival Photo: Submitted Share